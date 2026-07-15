72% of Employees Say AI Is Already Being Used at Work, New INTOO/Harris Poll Finds

New INTOO study reveals AI adoption isn't following the traditional technology maturity curve, with employees driving AI adoption from the bottom up.

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, July 15, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Artificial intelligence has become a mainstream workplace tool, with nearly three-quarters (72%) of employed Americans saying AI is already being used for business purposes within their organization, according to a new survey conducted by The Harris Poll on behalf of INTOO.

But the research uncovered a surprising twist: the largest group of employees (22%) says AI is being used by individual employees on their own initiative, without formal company-approved tools or processes. By comparison, 17% report AI is being used throughout the organization and is actively reshaping workflows through formal company-approved tools and processes.

The findings suggest AI adoption is unfolding differently from that of previous workplace technologies. Rather than organizations introducing AI and employees gradually adopting it, employees are embracing AI first, and many organizations are now working to catch up by establishing the policies and company-wide strategies needed to support them.

"Organizations have spent years asking whether employees are ready for AI," said Mira Greenland, Chief Revenue Officer at INTOO. "Our research suggests they're asking the wrong question. Employees are already using AI. The challenge now is whether organizations can move quickly enough to provide the guidance, training, and governance needed to help employees use it responsibly and effectively."

Employee Adoption Is Outpacing Organizational Readiness

While AI has become widespread, organizational maturity varies considerably.

The survey found:

• 72% say AI is being used within their organization for business purposes:

- 22% say AI is being used informally by employees on their own initiative, but not through any formal company-approved tools or processes.

- 20% report AI is being used by some departments through approved tools and processes, but not consistently across the organization.

- 12% say AI is used throughout the company through formal company-approved tools and processes, but not consistently across the organization.

- 17% say AI is being used throughout the organization and is actively reshaping workflows, roles, or workforce planning.

• 16% report their organization is not using AI at all.

• 9% are not sure if or how AI is used within their organization.

• 3% say none of these scenarios apply.

The distribution tells an important story. Instead of following a traditional technology adoption curve, AI appears to be taking a different path. Employees are leading adoption, while organizations are progressing at very different speeds.

The research also points to an emerging divide between organizations that are strategically integrating AI into their businesses and those that still rely primarily on individual employee experimentation.

Employees Are Ready for AI

Despite ongoing discussion about AI replacing jobs, employee sentiment toward the technology is largely optimistic.

Among employed Americans:

• 34% are curious to learn more about AI.

• 34% are excited about AI's potential.

• 31% say they are confident using AI tools.

By comparison:

• 20% worry AI could make their job obsolete.

• 20% want to advance their AI skills but don't know where to start.

• 20% worry about making mistakes while using AI.

Employees working in organizations already using AI are significantly more likely to embrace the technology. They are nearly four times as likely to feel confident using AI (39% vs. 10%) and almost four times as likely to be excited about AI's potential (43% vs. 11%) compared with employees whose organizations are not using AI.

"One of the most encouraging findings is that exposure builds confidence," said Greenland. "Employees aren't resisting AI—they're asking for the tools and training to use it more effectively."

Organizations Must Shift from Adoption to Enablement

The findings suggest the challenge facing employers has fundamentally changed.

Rather than needing to convince employees to adopt AI, organizations now must help employees use it safely, strategically, and effectively.

One in five employees (20%) say they want to expand their AI skills but don't know where to begin, while another one in five (20%) worry about making mistakes, such as exposing sensitive information or relying on inaccurate information.

For business leaders, the opportunity is clear: employees have already embraced AI. Organizations that invest now in training, governance, and responsible AI policies will be better positioned to maximize productivity while minimizing risk.

Survey Methodology

This survey was conducted online within the United States by The Harris Poll on behalf of INTOO from June 15 - 16, 2026 among 1,085 full or part time employed adults ages 18 and older. The sampling precision of Harris online polls is measured by using a Bayesian credible interval. For this study, the sample data is accurate to within +/- 3.5 percentage points using a 95% confidence level.

For complete survey methodology, including weighting variables and subgroup sample sizes, please contact us.media@intoo.com.

About INTOO

INTOO is the outplacement and career development flagship for Gi Group Holding, a global leader in HR and talent solutions in 130+ countries, bringing decades of experience in delivering high-touch, people-focused programs to more than 25,000 companies worldwide.

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