Heartfelt Media Group Makes Its Own Songs Free to Download, Releases Two New Singles

Heartfelt Media Group

WAYLAND, MI, UNITED STATES, July 9, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Heartfelt Media Group (HMG), a Christian media association founded by Dan Parks and his father Terry Parks, has made its HMG-owned music titles free to all via Creative Commons licensing. HMG continues that mission this week with a new single, "Angie The Beauty Queen," in addition to a third-party-licensed worship title, "Someday / No More Night" — both arriving July 10, 2026.Music as a GiftAll HMG-owned songs are now available for free download at heartfeltmg.com in four audio formats, including 24-bit lossless FLAC, under Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International (CC BY 4.0) licensing. The approach draws inspiration from the legacy of Keith Green, the singer-songwriter whose tape and record ministry famously refused to turn away listeners who couldn't pay."We wanted to make sure the cost was never a barrier," said Dan Parks, co-founder of HMG. "If someone wants to hear it, we want them to — no cost, no catch."Two New Releases, July 10"Angie The Beauty Queen" — Written by Dan Parks, this original song is a Law-and-Grace allegory wrapped in a nostalgic, piano-and-sax-driven arrangement. It's the 31st song being made available under the same CC BY 4.0 licensing as the rest of the catalog of HMG-owned titles."Someday / No More Night" — A derivative of the classic Walt Harrah hymn "No More Night," this piece by Terry Parks blends original verses with the beloved worship anthem into a single, hope-forward arrangement.Free Performance TracksBeyond streaming and downloads, HMG now offers free instrumental performance tracks for every lyrical song in its catalog — available for churches, worship teams, and anyone else who wants to perform these songs themselves, at heartfeltmg.com/performance_karaoke.php (accessible from the homepage).A Note on AvailabilityIf a listener ever finds themselves in the situation of having paid for an HMG CC BY 4.0 music download elsewhere online only to realize later that it is free through our website, HMG offers a straightforward remedy: reimbursement with proof of purchase. Please let us know through our contact form at heartfeltmg.com."The gift is the listener actually hearing it," Parks said, echoing the Keith Green principle that shaped HMG's approach.About Heartfelt Media GroupHeartfelt Media Group is a Christian media association founded by Dan Parks and Terry Parks, based in southwest Michigan. HMG's catalog spans Christian worship, rock, R&B, country, instrumental, and other genres, with all HMG-owned titles being freely available under CC BY 4.0 licensing at heartfeltmg.com.

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