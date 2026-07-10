Knaggs Guitars releases limited run of 250th Anniversary Guitars

Knaggs Kenai 250th

Knaggs Guitars releases limited run of 25 USA 250th Guitars to honor and celebrate our country's 250th Birthday

It seems like yesterday I was painting a mural of our flag for U.S.A.’s Bicentennial at my Junior high school.” — Joe Knaggs

GREENSBORO, MD, UNITED STATES, July 10, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- In honor and celebration of our great Country’s 250th Anniversary, Knaggs Guitars is proud to announce the release of the USA 250th Limited Edition.Based on their Kenai and Severn Models, the USA 250th Limited Edition features a beautiful Fretboard Inlay of the United States Flag with two Blue Angel F18s and two Thunderbird F16s performing a Flyby. The Headstock Inlay includes a vintage USA Rondel.“It seems like yesterday I was painting a mural of our flag for U.S.A.’s Bicentennial at my Junior high school. Now, 50 years later we are making a limited run of 250th Anniversary Kenai and Severn Models. Time really flies!” Joe Knaggs, June 2026The USA 250th is restricted to 25 Guitars total. Knaggs Guitars will accept orders until July 31st 2026.More information http://www.knaggsguitars.com

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