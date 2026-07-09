Bakari Sellers Joins the Boards of Optus Financial Corporation and Optus Bank

COLUMBIA, SC, UNITED STATES, July 9, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Optus Financial Corporation, the parent company of Optus Bank , today announced the appointment of Bakari Sellers to the Boards of Directors of both Optus Financial Corporation and Optus Bank, effective immediately.A South Carolina native and distinguished attorney, nationally recognized author, CNN political commentator, and former South Carolina state legislator, Sellers brings extensive experience in law, public policy, strategic communications, and community leadership. He currently serves as an attorney with Strom Law Firm, LLC, where he leads the firm’s civil rights ligation team.A graduate of Morehouse College and the University of South Carolina School of Law, Sellers has earned national recognition for his leadership across public service, law, business, and civic engagement. His commitment to leadership, advocacy, and community development aligns closely with Optus Financial Corporation’s mission of expanding economic opportunity and financial empowerment.“As Optus Financial Corporation continues to advance its strategic priorities and position the organization for long-term growth, Bakari’s insight and leadership will be an invaluable asset. We are honored to welcome him to our Boards and look forward to his contributions as we continue building on our legacy of service and innovation.”— Paul Mitchell, Chairman of the Board, Optus Financial Corporation and Optus BankAs Optus Bank celebrates 105 years of Banking on Communities, the appointment of Bakari Sellers reflects the organization's continued investment in visionary leadership to help guide its next century of impact. Since its founding in 1921, Optus Bank has served as a catalyst for economic opportunity and financial empowerment.“We are excited to welcome Bakari to the Board and look forward to the contributions that he will make as we continue building on our legacy of service and innovation. His experience and perspective will help support our mission and strategic objectives for the future.” — Benita Lefft, President & Chief Operating Officer, Optus BankToday, as South Carolina's only Black-owned bank and one of the nation's premier Mission Driven Institutions, Optus Bank remains steadfast in its mission to create pathways to capital and economic opportunity while empowering individuals, businesses, and communities that have historically been underserved. Guided by its commitment to Banking on Communities through Innovation, Impact, and Economic Empowerment, the Bank continues to build on more than a century of service, resilience, and leadership while creating greater opportunities for future generations.ABOUT OPTUS FINANCIAL CORPORATION AND OPTUS BANKOptus Financial Corporation is the parent company of Optus Bank. Founded in 1921 as Victory Savings Bank, Optus Bank is a federally designated Minority Deposit Institution and certified Community Development Financial Institution headquartered in Columbia, South Carolina. As South Carolina’s only Black-owned bank, Optus Bank has spent more than a century expanding access to credit, capital, and financial services to help drive economic mobility and strengthen underserved communities. Guided by its mission of Banking on Communities, Optus Bank remains committed to delivering lasting impact through relationship-driven banking.

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