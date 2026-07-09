IAM, NFFE-IAM Joins Fight Against Proposed Veterans Benefit Cuts

The IAM and NFFE-IAM joined a broad coalition of labor unions, veterans’ organizations, and lawmakers in opposition to H.R. 9237, the so-called Take Care of America’s Veterans Act, during a press conference at the U.S. Capitol.

Led by U.S. Rep. Chris Deluzio (D-PA), an Iraq War veteran, members of the Democratic Veterans Caucus stood alongside veterans’ advocates and labor leaders to voice concerns that the legislation would reduce benefits for currently serving military members and future veterans.

Among those participating in the event were House Veterans’ Affairs Committee Ranking Member Mark Takano (D-Calif.), NFFE-IAM National President Randy Erwin, AFGE National President Everett Kelley, Jess Finucan, from Iraq and Afghanistan Veterans of America (IAVA), and U.S. Reps. Mike Thompson (D-Calif.), Pat Ryan (D-N.Y.), Gil Cisneros (D-Calif.), and Raul Ruiz (D-Calif.).

Labor and veterans’ advocates warned that the proposal would undermine commitments made to the nation’s servicemembers and veterans, including those returning from recent military operations. Speakers emphasized that veterans have earned the benefits promised to them through their service and sacrifice and called on lawmakers to reject any effort to reduce those benefits.

“America’s servicemembers and veterans have earned every benefit they were promised through their sacrifice and service to our nation,” said NFFE-IAM National President Randy Erwin. “Congress should be strengthening the support systems our veterans rely on, not weakening them. NFFE-IAM is proud to stand with our labor partners, veterans’ organizations, and elected leaders in opposing any legislation that breaks faith with those who have worn the uniform.”

The IAM has long advocated for policies that protect veterans, support military families, and ensure access to quality healthcare, retirement security, and workplace opportunities for those who have served.

The coalition pledged to continue educating lawmakers and the public about the potential impact of H.R. 9237 and urged Congress to protect veterans’ benefits rather than reduce them.

The coalition pledged to continue educating lawmakers and the public about the potential impact of H.R. 9237 and urged Congress to protect veterans’ benefits rather than reduce them. The coalition also submitted letters to both the U.S. House of Representatives and the U.S. Senate outlining its opposition to the legislation. Read the letters here:

The post IAM, NFFE-IAM Joins Fight Against Proposed Veterans Benefit Cuts appeared first on IAM Union.

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