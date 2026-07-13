Exhibit Happy by Steelhead Named a 2026 Nevada Top Workplace

Exhibit Happy by Steelhead Team Photo Celebrating 30th anniversary

Employee feedback earns the Las Vegas-based exhibit house recognition from the Las Vegas Review-Journal and Business Press

We work hard to create a culture where people feel supported, heard, and proud of the work they do. We show up for each other, our clients, and our community, and this award is a reflection of that.” — Nadine Hyland, Director of Administration

LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, July 13, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Exhibit Happy by Steelhead has been named a 2026 Nevada Top Workplace by The Las Vegas Review-Journal and Business Press, earning recognition based entirely on feedback from its employees.

The award is administered by Energage, a third-party employee engagement technology partner, through a confidential employee survey. The survey measures key parts of the employee experience, including whether team members feel respected and supported, enabled to grow, and empowered to execute.

For Exhibit Happy by Steelhead, the recognition reflects something the company has believed for a long time: great client experiences start with great employee experiences.

“This recognition means so much because it comes directly from our Steelheaders,” said Nadine Hyland, Director of Administration at Exhibit Happy by Steelhead. “We work hard to create a culture where people feel supported, heard, and proud of the work they do every day. Our team shows up for each other, for our clients, and for our community, and this award is a reflection of that.”

Founded originally in the Pacific Northwest in 1996, Exhibit Happy by Steelhead has spent nearly 30 years helping brands create trade show exhibits and event experiences with less stress, fewer surprises, and a lot more support along the way. The company’s people-first culture is rooted in its belief that exhibiting should feel better for everyone involved — clients, partners, and employees alike.

That philosophy shows up across the business, from its collaborative client service model and sustainability commitments to its internal culture programs, community involvement, and company-wide focus on making work more meaningful, manageable, and fun.

“Being named Steelheader of the Year was incredibly meaningful because this team is full of people who show up every day with care, pride, and a true willingness to support one another,” said Nohely Velez, Asset Manager and 2026 Steelheader of the Year at Exhibit Happy by Steelhead. “That’s what makes this Top Workplaces recognition so special. It reflects the culture we all help create together, one where people are encouraged to grow, do great work, and have fun along the way.”

The company recently celebrated its 30th anniversary on June 18, 2026, with a Steelheader celebration at Bel-Aire Lounge at Durango Casino & Resort before continuing the party poolside with cabanas, daybeds, and time to relax together as a team. The lounge portion of the event brought employees together for food, caricature artists, photo opportunities, and a commemorative slideshow highlighting the people, projects, milestones, and memories that have shaped the company over the past three decades.

The evening also included remarks from founder Jim Andersen, who reflected on the company’s journey from its early days in the Pacific Northwest to the people-first, Las Vegas-based exhibit house it is today.

The Top Workplaces recognition adds another meaningful milestone to an anniversary year already centered on gratitude, growth, and celebrating the Steelheaders who continue to shape the company’s culture and future.

“Earning a Top Workplaces award is a badge of honor for companies, especially because it comes authentically from their employees,” said Eric Rubino, CEO of Energage. “That’s something to be proud of. In today’s market, leaders must ensure they’re allowing employees to have a voice and be heard. That’s paramount. Top Workplaces do this, and it pays dividends.”

About Exhibit Happy by Steelhead

Exhibit Happy® by Steelhead, is a full-service exhibit partner helping B2B brands create memorable live experiences through custom exhibit rentals, transparent pricing, and exceptional client support. Headquartered in Las Vegas, the company combines strategic design, dedicated Client Services, and a sustainability-first approach to help marketers adapt faster, simplify exhibiting, and maximize their investment. As one of only two B Corp-certified exhibit houses in North America, Exhibit Happy by Steelhead is committed to proving that better experiences begin with better partnerships.

About Energage

Making the world a better place to work together.TM

Energage is a purpose-driven company that helps organizations turn employee feedback into useful business intelligence and credible employer recognition through Top Workplaces. Built on 20 years of culture research and the results from 30 million employees surveyed across more than 80,000 organizations, Energage delivers the most accurate competitive benchmark available. With access to a unique combination of patented analytic tools and expert guidance, Energage customers lead the competition with an engaged workforce and an opportunity to gain recognition for their people-first approach to culture. For more information or to nominate your organization, visit energage.com or topworkplaces.com.

Exhibit Happy by Steelhead 30th Anniversary Slideshow

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