Leason Ellis Promotes Lori Cooper to Partner, Adds Counsel Elyse Marcus, and Elevates Dexter Chang and Jarryd Werts

We are thrilled to welcome Elyse to Leason Ellis and to congratulate Lori, Dexter, and Jarryd on these well-deserved achievements.” — Yuval Marcus

WHITE PLAINS, NY, UNITED STATES, July 13, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- WHITE PLAINS, N.Y. — Leason Ellis LLP, one of the nation’s leading intellectual property law firms, today announced a series of moves that reflect the firm’s continued growth and the strength of its bench. Litigator Lori Cooper has been promoted to Partner, effective July 1, 2026; Elyse Marcus joins the firm as Counsel; and Dexter Chang and Jarryd Werts have been elevated within the firm’s ranks.Lori Cooper — Partner, LitigationLori brings a distinctive technical foundation to her practice, holding a degree in Chemistry (Polymer Track). She is a contributor to Practical Law publications on U.S. advertising law and has been named a Managing IP Rising Star in both 2024 and 2025.“It is with great enthusiasm that we congratulate Lori on her promotion to Partner. Lori is an exceptional litigator and a natural leader who has been an invaluable member of our litigation group for more than a decade,” said Yuval Marcus, Managing Partner. “In addition to her legal acumen, she has shown real leadership in chairing our associates committee. Her promotion is very well deserved.”“It is with great enthusiasm that we congratulate Lori on her promotion to Partner. Lori is an exceptional litigator and a natural leader who has been an invaluable member of our litigation group for more than a decade,” said Yuval Marcus, Managing Partner. “In addition to her legal acumen, she has shown real leadership in chairing our associates committee. Her promotion is very well deserved.”“I’m honored to reach this milestone at a firm I’ve called home for over a decade,” said Lori. “The tight-knit litigation team we’ve built along the way is something I am very proud to be a part of. I’m excited to keep doing this work now as a partner, alongside such talented colleagues.”Elyse Marcus — Counsel, Trademark and CopyrightLeason Ellis is also pleased to welcome Elyse Marcus as Counsel in the firm’s highly regarded Trademark and Copyright Practice Group , an internationally recognized team ranked by World Trademark Review, Managing IP, and Best Lawyers, among others. Elyse joins from Sills Cummis & Gross P.C.Elyse advises clients on the selection, clearance, registration, licensing, and enforcement of domestic and international intellectual property portfolios. Her practice spans trademark and copyright clearance, adoption, prosecution, maintenance, portfolio management, and enforcement strategy — helping brand owners protect and grow their most valuable assets.Dexter Chang, Counsel and Jarryd Werts, Senior Associate – PatentThe firm also recently announced the promotions of Dexter Chang from Senior Associate to Counsel and Jarryd Werts from Associate to Senior Associate. Leveraging their respective degrees in electrical engineering and biology, Dexter and Jarryd have established themselves as trusted contributors to the firm’s patent practice and as valued advisors to its clients.In addition to Lori, both Dexter and Jarryd exemplify the firm’s continued commitment to fostering professional growth and advancing talent within its practice area ranks.“We are thrilled to welcome Elyse to Leason Ellis and to congratulate Lori, Dexter, and Jarryd on these well-deserved achievements,” said Marcus. “Their talent, dedication, and commitment to our clients have contributed significantly to the firm’s success, and we look forward to their continued contributions in their new roles.”About Leason EllisLeason Ellis manages global patent, trademark, and copyright portfolios and litigates intellectual property disputes for clients of all sizes, including Fortune 100 corporations. The firm has been ranked among the nation’s leading IP law firms by IP Today, IAM Patent 1000, and World Trademark Review, and many of its lawyers have been recognized by Super Lawyers and Lexology Index. To learn more, visit www.leasonellis.com

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