[...] Republican candidate John Sununu has been hitting up a series of swanky elite out-of-state private clubs as he runs for the Senate in New Hampshire. His campaign reported a payment to one of the most exclusive old money private gentlemen’s clubs, The Knickerbocker Club in Manhattan.
In December 2025, Sununu reported a $462.50 payment to the ultra-secretive club on East 62nd Street as a “travel expense.” Architectural Digest once wrote about the club: “How you can get in. Quite simply, you can’t.” You can only become a member if the club chooses you.
Sununu, who is the son of former Governor John Sununu and older brother of former Governor Chris Sununu, also attended a Republican fundraiser at the exclusive Stock Farm Club in Hamilton, Montana, where the initiation fee is about $125,000 with annual dues around $21,000.
The club boasts an 18-hole masterpiece championship golf course, luxury “Home Away from Home” western-inspired log cabins, and dining catered by top-tier chefs in a dining room that was used to film the show Yellowstone. And naturally there are multiple pools, tennis courts, and a spa. It also happens to be founded by finance executive Charles Schwab, a known Jeffrey Epstein associate.
At the event, Sununu mingled with Senators Tim Scott, Dan Sullivan, Ted Budd, Montana Governor Greg Gianforte, and a series of fellow GOP Senate candidates, according to a post on June 8.
The Swamp has asked Sununu’s campaign if the GOP candidate is a member of either elite club. A former lobbyist, Sununu disclosed assets totaling between $7.9 and $36.3 million in this cycle so he could afford the fees…but only if the clubs want him.
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ICYMI: Sununu’s Visiting Swanky, Exclusive Clubs While Running for Senate
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