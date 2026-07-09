ICYMI: Sununu’s Visiting Swanky, Exclusive Clubs While Running for Senate In Case You Missed It, new reporting in the Daily Beast’s The Swamp newsletter points out that “John Sununu has been hitting up a series of swanky elite out-of-state private clubs as he runs for the Senate in New Hampshire” including one founded by “a known Jeffrey Epstein associate.” Sununu — whose assets have increased by as much as $35.4 million since he lost re-election — registered a visit to “one of the most exclusive old money private gentlemen’s clubs, The Knickerbocker Club” as a campaign travel expense and attended a fundraiser at Montana’s luxurious Stock Farm Club, which has a $125,000 initiation fee and was “founded by finance executive Charles Schwab, a known Jeffrey Epstein associate,” demonstrating that Sununu’s totally out of touch with everyday Granite Staters. Read more below: Daily Beast: New Hampshire GOP Candidate Goes Where They Don’t Live Free [...] Republican candidate John Sununu has been hitting up a series of swanky elite out-of-state private clubs as he runs for the Senate in New Hampshire. His campaign reported a payment to one of the most exclusive old money private gentlemen’s clubs, The Knickerbocker Club in Manhattan.

In December 2025, Sununu reported a $462.50 payment to the ultra-secretive club on East 62nd Street as a “travel expense.” Architectural Digest once wrote about the club: “How you can get in. Quite simply, you can’t.” You can only become a member if the club chooses you.

Sununu, who is the son of former Governor John Sununu and older brother of former Governor Chris Sununu, also attended a Republican fundraiser at the exclusive Stock Farm Club in Hamilton, Montana, where the initiation fee is about $125,000 with annual dues around $21,000.

The club boasts an 18-hole masterpiece championship golf course, luxury “Home Away from Home” western-inspired log cabins, and dining catered by top-tier chefs in a dining room that was used to film the show Yellowstone. And naturally there are multiple pools, tennis courts, and a spa. It also happens to be founded by finance executive Charles Schwab, a known Jeffrey Epstein associate.

At the event, Sununu mingled with Senators Tim Scott, Dan Sullivan, Ted Budd, Montana Governor Greg Gianforte, and a series of fellow GOP Senate candidates, according to a post on June 8.

The Swamp has asked Sununu’s campaign if the GOP candidate is a member of either elite club. A former lobbyist, Sununu disclosed assets totaling between $7.9 and $36.3 million in this cycle so he could afford the fees…but only if the clubs want him.