Sununu Called Collins Voting to Confirm Kavanaugh One of the “Most Courageous Votes Cast In The United States Senate”

SUNUNU: “Chris, the two most courageous votes cast in the United States Senate over the past decade, certainly, were by Susan Collins and Lisa Murkowski. Susan voted to approve Brett Kavanaugh to the Supreme Court even though the vast majority of people in her state probably opposed Kavanaugh.”

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