Greenlight Networks Completes Acquisition of FastBridge Fiber, Expanding Reach Across Pennsylvania and New York

WYSOMISSING, PA, UNITED STATES, July 9, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Greenlight Networks (“Greenlight”), a leading fiber-to-the-home provider, is pleased to share the completion of its acquisition of FastBridge Fiber, a Reading, Pennsylvania-based fiber internet provider. The transaction, initially announced on November 3, 2025, builds upon Greenlight’s broader northeast growth strategy, particularly in communities located throughout Northeast and South-Central Pennsylvania, and Western New York.

FastBridge Fiber serves customers in Buffalo, New York, and several Pennsylvania communities, including Berks County, Bloomsburg, Danville, Williamsport, Erie and Hazleton. The transaction adds more than 65,000 household passings to Greenlight’s existing footprint in those areas, with tens of thousands more expected by year-end with construction efforts already underway.

“We are pleased to see the continued growth and investment in the fiber network for our businesses and residents being brought through the acquisition of FastBridge Fiber by Greenlight Networks. This will further enhance the connectivity in our community providing additional resources that Greenlight Networks will be bringing to our market,” said Jason Fink, President/CEO, Williamsport/Lycoming Chamber of Commerce.

“With our recently announced joint venture with T-Mobile and last year’s acquisition of Loop Internet, this marks yet another major step in Greenlight’s evolution as a leading fiber provider in the Northeast,” said Greenlight’s CEO, Mark Murphy. “Through the addition of the FastBridge team’s deep, local roots to our existing efforts in Pennsylvania, we are accelerating expansion into new markets across the state, while further strengthening our footprint in Buffalo, New York.”

This deal significantly expands the company’s workforce with 120 FastBridge team members joining Greenlight’s 250 employees, bringing the total to approximately 370 employees. Additionally, the combination will strengthen Greenlight’s operational hub in Buffalo, New York while adding new operational hubs through FastBridge’s existing Wyomissing, Williamsport, and Robesonia office locations.

Already serving more than 320,000 households and businesses across New York, Pennsylvania and Maryland, Greenlight continues to expand its network to meet the growing demands for high-speed connectivity across the Northeast. In April, the company announced a $62 Million expansion into Pennsylvania’s Lehigh Valley. Greenlight’s fiber network delivers symmetrical upload and download speeds of up to 8 Gbps providing fast, reliable connectivity without data caps, contracts or hidden fees.

To learn more about Greenlight, visit GreenlightNeworks.com.

About FastBridge Fiber

FastBridge Fiber is a forward-thinking fiber-optic internet provider, delivering faster, more reliable internet to homes and businesses through a state-of-the-art, all-fiber network. Built for the future, FastBridge Fiber’s network empowers seamless experiences for streaming, gaming, remote work, and beyond. With simple pricing, local customer care, and a commitment to advancing the communities it serves, FastBridge Fiber ensures its customers are connected to what matters most. Learn more at fastbridgefiber.com.

About Greenlight Networks

Greenlight Networks is a provider of ultra-high-speed fiber Internet, delivering symmetrical speeds of up to 8 Gbps to residential and small business customers. Since its founding in 2011, Greenlight has built, owns, and operates a state-of-the-art fiber-optic network, providing fast, reliable connectivity. Greenlight serves more than 320,000 homes and small businesses across New York, Pennsylvania, and Maryland. For more information, visit GreenlightNetworks.com or find it on Facebook.com/GreenlightNetworks, and instagram.com/greenlightnetworks.

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