AACUC & 40 Groups Bring Renée Sattiewhite Neoteric Changemaker Award Honorees Together for Leadership Discussion

2026 Renée Sattiewhite Neoteric Changemaker Award Winner, Lucy Ito. 2025 Renée Sattiewhite Neoteric Changemaker Award Winner, Steven Stapp. 2024 Renée Sattiewhite Neoteric Changemaker Award Winner, Debbie Smith.

AACUC and 40 Groups bring together the 2024, 2025 and 2026 Renée Sattiewhite Neoteric Changemaker Award honorees for a special leadership discussion.

Great leadership grows through shared experience. Bringing these three Changemaker Award honorees together creates a rare opportunity to learn from leaders who have shaped our movement.” — Dennis Sullivan, Founder and CEO of 40 Groups, Inc.

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, July 10, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The African-American Credit Union Coalition (AACUC) and 40 Groups announced today that the recipients of the Renée Sattiewhite Neoteric Changemaker Award will participate in a special fireside chat during the 2026 AACUC Annual Conference Moderated by Dennis Sullivan, Founder & CEO of 40 Groups, the invitation-only CEO Breakfast will bring together Debbie Smith (2024 Honoree), Steve Stapp (2025 Honoree), and Lucy Ito (2026 Honoree) for a candid discussion on the future of the credit union movement, leadership in times of change, and the challenges and opportunities shaping the industry.The Renée Sattiewhite Neoteric Changemaker Award recognizes individuals whose leadership demonstrates perseverance, advances the cooperative philosophy of people helping people, champions innovative thinking, and creates meaningful change across the credit union movement.The fireside chat will provide attendees with a unique opportunity to hear three distinguished leaders reflect on the experiences that shaped their careers, the decisions that defined pivotal moments in their leadership journeys, and the lessons they believe will help guide the next generation of credit union executives."One of the greatest opportunities leaders have is to learn from the experiences of others who have navigated similar challenges," said Dennis Sullivan, Founder & CEO of 40 Groups. "This conversation is about more than celebrating extraordinary careers. It's about sharing practical insights, honest experiences, and leadership lessons that can help strengthen the entire credit union movement."The fireside chat will be held during the 2026 AACUC Annual Conference.About the Renée Sattiewhite Neoteric Changemaker AwardEstablished in 2023 and named in honor of AACUC President and CEO Renée Sattiewhite, the Renée Sattiewhite Neoteric Changemaker Award recognizes leaders who demonstrate perseverance, advance the cooperative mission of people helping people, advocate for modern and relevant ideas, and create programs that strengthen leadership throughout the credit union movement.About AACUCThe African-American Credit Union Coalition (AACUC) is a non-profit organization dedicated to increasing diversity within the credit union industry through advocacy, professional development, collaboration, and community engagement.About 40 Groups40 Groups creates high-impact executive leadership forums for CEOs, CFOs, and Board Chairs in the community banking and credit union industries. Through peer learning, nationally recognized thought leaders, and confidential executive discussions, 40 Groups helps leaders strengthen decision-making, foster innovation, and drive transformational change.

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