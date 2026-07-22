Vietnam H1 Manufacturing FDI Peaks as US Import Surcharge Sunsets Thursday

Sunshine Electronics' China & Vietnam Factory Sunshine' China Production Plant Sunshine Electronics' Vietnam Factory Assembly Line

Sunshine Electronics marks eight years at Vinh Phuc as H1 2026 disbursed FDI hits USD 13.03 billion — a five-year high, with 82.6% in manufacturing.

For our customers, the value of the Vinh Phuc site is not that we are arriving — it is that our supplier network, tooling, and workforce were validated years ago.” — Sunshine Electronics Manufacturing Planning Team

VINH PHUC, VIETNAM, July 22, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Vietnam attracted USD 34.65 billion in registered foreign direct investment during the first half of 2026, a 61% year-on-year increase, with realized disbursement reaching USD 13.03 billion — the highest first-half figure in at least five years, according to data released this month by the Vietnam General Statistics Office. Manufacturing and processing captured 82.6% of the disbursed total, at USD 10.76 billion.The influx lands as the United States prepares for the July 24 sunset of the Section 122 balance-of-payments import surcharge — a 10% duty imposed February 24 that expires by operation of law 150 days after enactment. The overlap between record Vietnam manufacturing capital inflow and near-term tariff recalibration has focused OEM procurement teams on suppliers already operating multi-country footprints, rather than those still evaluating relocation. Sunshine Electronics , a manufacturer of power adapters and USB-C PD chargers with facilities in Changzhou, China and Vinh Phuc, Vietnam, marks its eighth year of Vinh Phuc production this year. The 12,000-square-meter facility, established in 2018, currently employs more than 600 workers alongside the 200-worker Changzhou parent, giving Sunshine over 800 direct workers across a dual-factory China and Vietnam base with 10 million power adapters and 25 million network cable assemblies of combined annual capacity."Foreign direct investment on the scale Vietnam reported in H1 tightens the room for new operators to stand up local production quickly," said a member of the Sunshine Electronics manufacturing planning team. "For our customers, the value of the Vinh Phuc site is not that we are arriving — it is that our supplier network, tooling, and workforce were validated years ago."Sunshine's manufacturing planning group notes that dual-factory operators can shift 30% to 50% of production volume between the Vietnam and China facilities within 60 to 90 days without requiring OEM requalification. Both sites operate to the same core system-level certifications — ISO 9001, TL 9000, ESD S20.20, and IECQ QC 080000 — supplemented by ISO 14001, ISO 27001, and BSCI, with IQC/IPQC/OQC inspection running to a minimum AQL 1.0%.Vietnam's broader industrial output supports the investment story. The General Statistics Office reported an Index of Industrial Production increase of 10.8% year-on-year for H1 2026, a seven-year high, with manufacturing subsector output up 11.4% and Q2 growth accelerating to 11.2%. Inventory ratios fell to 82.2% from 85.7%, indicating absorption of newly installed capacity rather than investment optics alone.Section 122 will sunset at 12:01 a.m. Eastern Daylight Time on July 24, 2026, based on the statutory 150-day balance-of-payments limit, with no extension legislation currently pending in Congress. The broader US-China tariff framework negotiated at the Busan summit in November 2025 remains in effect through November 10, 2026, suspending heightened reciprocal tariffs and extending Section 301 exclusions on 178 line items.Sunshine expects to discuss dual-factory sourcing patterns with North American OEM buyers at the SCTE Cable-Tec Expo 2026, taking place September 29 through October 1 at the Georgia World Congress Center in Atlanta, Booth #G1346.About Sunshine ElectronicsSunshine Electronics manufactures power adapters (5W to 240W), USB-C PD chargers, coaxial cable assemblies, fiber patch cords, twisted-pair Ethernet cabling, and power cords for OEM procurement teams, distributors, and networking equipment manufacturers. The company operates a dual-factory China and Vietnam base — 200 workers across 25,000 square meters in Changzhou (established 2003), and 600 workers across 12,000 square meters in Vinh Phuc (established 2018) — with combined annual capacity of 10 million power adapters and 25 million network cable assemblies. Sunshine holds ISO 9001, TL 9000, ISO 14001, ISO 27001, ESD S20.20, IECQ QC 080000, and BSCI certifications.For more information, visit https://sunshineadapter.com

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