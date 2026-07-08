Save the Date: Inaugural Scientific Prioritization and Review Committee Meeting

The California Department of Pesticide Regulation (DPR) will hold its inaugural meeting of the newly created Scientific Prioritization and Review Committee (SPARC) on Friday, August 7, at 10:00 a.m.

DPR appointed 12 members to the advisory committee on April 2, 2026. The committee will provide a forum for scientific discussion and add public transparency to the department’s work to prioritize pesticides for continuous evaluation and mitigation actions.

The purpose of this meeting is to formally introduce members of SPARC, provide an update on current department priorities and an overview of the prioritization process including public engagement opportunities. The meeting will include an opportunity for the committee to hear recommendations from the public on potential priorities for consideration at a future SPARC meeting to be held by the end of the year.

Date: Friday, August 7, 2026

Time: 10:00 a.m. – 12:30 p.m

Location: CalEPA Headquarters (1001 I Street, Sacramento, CA 95814) and Zoom (virtual)

Meeting materials are posted on the SPARC meeting webpage.