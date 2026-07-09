ST. CHARLES, Minn. – Westbound Interstate 90 motorists will encounter a lane closure from Highway 74 (St. Charles, Exit 233) to Highway 43 (Rushford, Exit 249) beginning July 13 as crews resurface the westbound lanes, according to the Minnesota Department of Transportation.
Traffic delays are possible. Crews will resurface one westbound lane at a time leaving the other lane open to traffic. Ramps will remain open while they are being worked on. The work is expected to be completed in October.
For more information or to sign up for project updates, visit the project website. Stay connected, informed
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I-90 westbound lane closure begins July 20 in Winona counties for resurfacing (July 8, 2026)
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