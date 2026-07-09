I-90 ramps begin closures, detours July 9 at Hwy 218 south bridge in Austin (July 8, 2026)

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AUSTIN, Minn. – Motorists using the Interstate 90 on- and off-ramps at the Hwy 218 south/21st St NE bridge in Austin near Austin Municipal Airport be detoured beginning Thursday, July 9, according to the Minnesota Department of Transportation.

The ramp closures will be in place until construction is completed except for one night when the bridge decking is removed. MnDOT will announce that prior to the event. The bridge is expected to be completed in early September.

Motorists who want to reach destinations on the north side of the bridge will:

Use Exit 181, travel east on 220th St to 570th Ave north to 225th St west to reach 21st St NE

Motorists who want to reach destinations on the south side of the bridge will:

Use Exit 181, travel south on Mower Co Rd 58 to Mower Co Rd 3 west to reach Highway 218

For more information or to sign up for project updates, visit the project website.

Safety in work zones

Motorists should always be prepared to encounter traffic changes when approaching work zones including lane closures, lane shifts, uneven road surfaces, slow-moving heavy equipment and slow or stopped traffic. To keep everyone safe, drivers must:

Obey posted speed limits . The fine for speeding in a work zone is $300.

. The fine for speeding in a work zone is $300. Drive undistracted. Avoid using cell phones, mobile devices, adjusting the radio – even eating –while in work zones.

Avoid using cell phones, mobile devices, adjusting the radio – even eating –while in work zones. Move over. Give workers room to safely complete their work.

Give workers room to safely complete their work. Know before you go. Get real-time information about traffic and road conditions at www.511mn.org or get the free 511mn smartphone app at Google Play or the App Store.

Get real-time information about traffic and road conditions at www.511mn.org or get the free 511mn smartphone app at Google Play or the App Store. Be patient. Expect delays, especially during peak travel times.

Expect delays, especially during peak travel times. Do the zipper merge .

Avoid making unnecessary lane changes.

Never enter a road blocked with barriers or cones.

Stay connected, informed

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