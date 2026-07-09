AUSTIN, Minn. – Interstate 90 motorists will have an overnight detour Thursday, July 16 while construction crews pour the concrete bridge deck for the Highway 218 north/14th St NW bridge near Riverland Community College in Austin, according to the Minnesota Department of Transportation.
East and westbound I-90 traffic will be routed up and down the traffic ramps at the Highway 218 north/14th St NW bridge from 8 p.m., Thursday, July 16 to 6 a.m., Friday, July 17, while the bridge deck concrete is poured.
For more information or to sign up for project updates, visit the project website.
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Overnight I-90 detour planned July 16 for Hwy 218 north bridge deck pour in Austin (July 9, 2026)
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