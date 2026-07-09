Traffic slowdowns on Hwy 52 south of Chatfield July 13-14 due to drilling (July 8, 2026)

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CHATFIELD, Minn. – Motorists on Hwy 52 south of Chatfield will experience traffic slowdowns July 13-14 while crews complete drilling work to prepare for construction next year, according to the Minnesota Department of Transportation.

Crews will be drilling holes on Hwy 52 on July 13-14. During the work, traffic control will be in place. Motorists will encounter a portable traffic signal that will guide traffic through a single open lane. When the signal is red motorists must stop to allow oncoming traffic to pass. When it turns green motorists can proceed. The closed lane will move during the work as crews drill in different areas of the road.

Warning signs will be placed in advance of the signal to caution motorists to prepare to stop. The traffic control will be taken down on July 14 when drilling is finished about a mile south of Chatfield. This work is in preparation for the Hwy 52 Chatfield to Fountain construction project that begins in 2027.

Safety in work zones

Motorists should always be prepared to encounter traffic changes when approaching work zones including lane closures, lane shifts, uneven road surfaces, slow-moving heavy equipment and slow or stopped traffic. To keep everyone safe, drivers must:

Obey posted speed limits . The fine for speeding in a work zone is $300.

. The fine for speeding in a work zone is $300. Drive undistracted. Avoid using cell phones, mobile devices, adjusting the radio – even eating –while in work zones.

Avoid using cell phones, mobile devices, adjusting the radio – even eating –while in work zones. Move over. Give workers room to safely complete their work.

Give workers room to safely complete their work. Do the zipper merge .

Avoid making unnecessary lane changes.

Never enter a road blocked with barriers or cones.

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