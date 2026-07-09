NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, July 9, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The 2026 FIFA World Cup opens this summer across the United States, Canada, and Mexico with an uncommon gap on the sideline boards. The Swiss house that served as official timekeeper through four consecutive tournaments elected not to renew its contract in late 2024, and no major watch brand has stepped in to replace it.The departing CEO framed the decision as a spending rebalance, pulling budget from tournament exposure and redirecting it toward regional football leagues and direct athlete partnerships. A small New York-based microbrand filled the vacancy under a newly created licensing category, producing country-themed limited editions in runs of 80 to 400 pieces.Collectors are well aware that big name sponsorships like this one do not, by themselves, sell more watches. The benefit to watch brands is an increase in visibility and association with a popular event. Shrewd buyers who care about movements, references, and provenance have always shopped with more focused discernment. WatchMaxx has built its reputation on these buyers, earning recognition as one of the most trusted names in the online luxury watch market.The World Cup runs on time regardless of whose name appears on the board. Luxury watch collectors are unlikely to be moved by the name of the sponsor.

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