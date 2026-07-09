Assistant Foreign Minister and Director-General of the Protocol Department of the Foreign Ministry Hong Lei Accepts the Copy of Credentials from Newly-appointed Ambassador of Chile to China

On July 7, 2026, Assistant Foreign Minister and Director-General of the Protocol Department of the Foreign Ministry Hong Lei accepted the copy of credentials presented by newly-appointed Ambassador of Chile to China Alfonso Silva, who arrived in China on July 2.

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