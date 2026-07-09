Vice Foreign Minister Miao Deyu and Permanent Secretary of the Nigerian Ministry of Foreign Affairs Dunoma Umar Ahmed Co-Chair the Second Meeting of the Political and Diplomatic Sub-Committee of the China-Nigeria Intergovernmental Committee

On July 7, 2026, Vice Foreign Minister Miao Deyu and Permanent Secretary of the Nigerian Ministry of Foreign Affairs Dunoma Umar Ahmed co-chaired the second meeting of the Political and Diplomatic Sub-Committee of the China-Nigeria Intergovernmental Committee.

Miao Deyu stated that over the 55 years since the establishment of diplomatic relations, China and Nigeria have always respected each other, treated each other as equals, pursued mutual benefit and achieved common development. Under the strategic guidance of President Xi Jinping and President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, China-Nigeria relations have been elevated to a comprehensive strategic partnership, with bilateral cooperation leading the way in China-Africa cooperation. This year marks the first year of China’s 15th Five-Year Plan. China’s high-quality development and high-standard opening up will provide broad new opportunities for China-Nigeria and China-Africa cooperation. China is ready to work with Nigeria to give full play to the coordinating role of the China-Nigeria Intergovernmental Committee, continue to firmly support each other, expand cooperation in infrastructure, trade and investment, energy, agriculture, peace and security, and strengthen coordination and collaboration within multilateral frameworks such as the United Nations and BRICS, jointly uphold multilateralism, and safeguard the common and fundamental interests of Global South countries and the international community.

Dunoma Umar Ahmed extended warm congratulations on the 105th anniversary of the founding of the Communist Party of China, and stated that as a comprehensive strategic partner, Nigeria adheres to the one-China principle and is ready to deepen exchanges with China on governance experience. Nigeria will work to closely align President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda with China’s 15th Five-Year Plan, fully leverage the comprehensive effects of the zero-tariff policy, promote Nigeria’s industrialization and agricultural modernization, and tap into the potential for cooperation with China in such fields as green energy, digital economy and desertification control. Nigeria appreciates and supports the important vision of building a community with a shared future for humanity proposed by President Xi Jinping, and is ready to strengthen multilateral coordination with China to jointly promote the improvement of global governance.