Vice Foreign Minister Miao Deyu Meets with National Security Council Secretary-General of Oman Idris Abdulrahman Al Kindi

On July 8, 2026, Vice Foreign Minister Miao Deyu met with National Security Council Secretary-General of Oman Idris Abdulrahman Al Kindi.

Miao Deyu stated that in recent years, under the strategic guidance of President Xi Jinping and Sultan Haitham bin Tarik, China-Oman political mutual trust has been continuously consolidated, and cooperation in various fields has been advancing steadily. China attaches great importance to developing relations with Oman and stands ready to work with the Omani side to continue to firmly support each other on issues concerning each other’s core interests, deepen the alignment between the Belt and Road Initiative and Oman Vision 2040, promote in-depth and substantive cooperation in various fields, jointly safeguard regional peace and stability, and achieve greater development of the China-Oman strategic partnership.

Idris Abdulrahman Al Kindi extended warm congratulations on the 105th anniversary of the founding of the Communist Party of China. He expressed Oman’s high appreciation for China’s remarkable achievements and wholehearted endorsement of President Xi Jinping’s important vision of building a community with a shared future for humanity, as well as the four major global initiatives. Oman views China as a trustworthy and reliable strategic partner. Oman will continue to firmly adhere to the one-China principle and work with China to deepen cooperation in areas such as politics, security, economy, trade, investment, and science and technology. The two sides should enhance coordination and collaboration on international and regional issues, jointly address common challenges, and elevate bilateral relations to a higher level.

The two sides had in-depth exchanges on regional hotspot issues of common concern.