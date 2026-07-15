TouchPoint One Opens A-GAME Leagues Gridiron Season XII, Turning Contact Center Performance Into a Team Sport

TouchPoint One A-GAME Leagues Gridiron XII TouchPoint One logo

NFL Hall of Famer Mike Singletary Sets the Tone for Season XII: "The Opportunity to Play"

Every other gamification platform treats leadership as an audience. Ours doesn’t. Our executives draft teams, they coach, they win and lose right alongside their agents, and they’re measured on it. ” — Greg Salvato, CEO of TouchPoint One

INDIANAPOLIS, IN, UNITED STATES, July 15, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- TouchPoint One today opened registration for Season XII of A-GAME Leagues Gridiron, the fantasy sports-inspired gamification platform built into the company's Acuity Contact Center Performance Management Platform. Games begin this fall, aligned with the college and professional football schedules.This year's season poster carries a line from Chicago Bears Hall of Fame linebacker Mike Singletary: "Do you want to know what my favorite part of the game is? The opportunity to play."A-GAME Leagues extends that principle across the contact center organization. In standard leagues, supervisors coach teams built from their own rosters. In the platform's Xtreme league, senior executives draft their own teams of frontline agents and are scored on team performance, attrition, engagement, and employee satisfaction, the same categories their agents are measured against. Both leagues run concurrent round-robin tournaments that advance to single-elimination playoffs and a season-end championship."Singletary's line captures the philosophy behind this platform," said Greg Salvato, CEO of TouchPoint One. “Every other gamification platform treats leadership as an audience. Ours doesn’t. Our executives draft teams, they coach, they win and lose right alongside their agents, and they’re measured on it. That’s not a gimmick bolted onto performance management. That’s what performance management is. Give people the opportunity to play and they’ll show you what they’re capable of.”𝗥𝗲𝘀𝘂𝗹𝘁𝘀 𝗔𝗰𝗿𝗼𝘀𝘀 𝗜𝗻𝗱𝘂𝘀𝘁𝗿𝗶𝗲𝘀Organizations running A-GAME Leagues have reported:● >75% reduction in employee attrition● >50% improvement in balanced scorecard performance across all KPIs● First Call Resolution climbing >86%● Employee satisfaction reaching 4.89 out of 5, well above industry benchmarks● 7-10X ROI in year one and sustained thereafterAt a national pharmacy and healthcare retailer, agents who played in both standard and Xtreme leagues posted a 200% increase in balanced scorecard performance over non-participants. At a global business process outsourcing organization, dual-league players outperformed non-participants by 54%, while standard-league players alone beat non-participants by 21%.𝗦𝗲𝗮𝘀𝗼𝗻 𝗫𝗜𝗜Season XII runs on the format that's carried the platform for over a decade: round-robin play, single-elimination playoffs, and a season-end championship, with standard and Xtreme leagues competing side by side. Registration is open now, with games starting this fall alongside the college and pro football season. Organizations ready to get their leaders and agents on the field can contact TouchPoint One to set up their league today.𝗔𝗯𝗼𝘂𝘁 𝗧𝗼𝘂𝗰𝗵𝗣𝗼𝗶𝗻𝘁 𝗢𝗻𝗲TouchPoint One is the provider of Acuity, a full-spectrum, AI-powered contact center performance management platform that unifies data management, coaching, quality, learning, operational intelligence, and gamification. Acuity is used by leading organizations across multiple industries to drive workforce engagement, operational performance, and customer experience outcomes. TouchPoint One is headquartered in Indianapolis, Indiana. For more information, visit www.touchpointone.com TouchPoint One, Acuity, A-GAME, and TrainingCamp are registered trademarks of TouchPoint One, LLC. All other trademarks are property of their respective owners. © 2026 TouchPoint One, LLC. All rights reserved.

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