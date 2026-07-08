Clayton man, Joel Blake Lee, arrested on multiple charges associated with timber theft in five counties

On Wednesday, July 8, Joel Blake Lee, 55, of Clayton, was arrested and charged with four felony counts of larceny of timber (N.C.G.S. 14-135), three counts of felony larceny of property (N.C.G.S. 14-72), one count of felony conspiracy (N.C.G.S. 14-2.4(A)), three felony counts of exploitation of an older or disabled adult (N.C.G.S. 14-112.2(B)), five misdemeanor counts of wood load tickets (N.C.G.S. 14-135.1), three felony counts of forgery of deeds or wills (N.C.G.S. 14-122) and seven felony counts of obtaining property by false pretenses (N.C.G.S. 14-100).

N.C. Forest Service law enforcement officials arrested and charged Lee, owner and operator of Frontier Timber, Inc., following a lengthy investigation into crimes committed against multiple victims in Chatham, Columbus, Onslow, Pender and Wayne counties.

In December 2021, the N.C. Forest Service was legislatively mandated to investigate and enforce North Carolina timber theft laws. The more than two-year investigation into this case highlights not only the responsibility but also the commitment of the N.C. Forest Service to protect, manage and promote forest resources for the citizens of North Carolina.

If you believe you are the victim of timber theft, please contact your N.C. Forest Service county ranger.

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