Teacher Open House at Cherokee Strip Regional Heritage Center in Enid Planned for July 31

July 9, 2026

Contact: CJ Budy

Cherokee Strip Regional Heritage Center, Oklahoma Historical Society

Office: 580-237-1907

[email protected]

csrhc.org

ENID, Okla. — The Cherokee Strip Regional Heritage Center in Enid will be open for special evening hours on Friday, July 31, from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. to host a FREE open house for teachers! This event is to show our appreciation for all area teachers.

Take a break from decorating the classroom to visit the Heritage Center, learn about their programs, explore, play games, win prizes and more! Attendees can bring one guest and will be treated to their choice of a root beer float, ice cream sundae or popcorn as they explore the Heritage Center and grounds. The historic Humphrey Heritage Village will be filled with living history interpreters offering hands-on activities, and raffle drawings for prizes will be held throughout the event.

All K-12 teachers are welcome. Local businesses will provide the prizes, and each teacher will receive a FREE pass for themselves and one guest to attend one of our upcoming annual special events in 2026—Family Farm Day or Christmas in the Village.

For more information about the Cherokee Strip Regional Heritage Center, please visit csrhc.org or call 580-237-1907.

The Cherokee Strip Regional Heritage Center is a division of the Oklahoma Historical Society. The mission of the Oklahoma Historical Society is to collect, preserve and share the history and culture of the state of Oklahoma and its people. Founded in 1893 by members of the Territorial Press Association, the OHS maintains museums, historic sites and affiliates across the state. Through its research archives, exhibits, educational programs and publications, the OHS chronicles the rich history of Oklahoma. For more information about the OHS, please visit okhistory.org.

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Editor’s Note: Photos of the Cherokee Strip Regional Heritage Center are available upon request.

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