Overnight four-hour closures scheduled on I-64 west for new flyover and bridge construction

CHESAPEAKE — Beginning as early as July 10, contractor crews with the Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) are scheduled to implement a series of overnight full directional closures, lasting approximately four hours each, on I-64 west in Chesapeake to support the installation of girders for the new flyover ramp and bridges being constructed over I-64 as part of the I-64 and I-464 Interchange Exit 291 Ramp Improvements Project.

The closures are scheduled to occur on I-64 west, at the I-464 interchange, from 12:01 a.m. to 4 a.m. on the mornings of July 10 and 11. I-64 west will remain accessible to traffic traveling from the Route 168/Chesapeake Expressway on-ramp (exit 15A).

Signed detours will be in place during the closures, directing motorists traveling westbound on I-64 to exit at Route 168 south (exit 291B), exit to Battlefield Boulevard north (exit 13A), and immediately take the on-ramp to Route 168 north, followed by exiting to I-64 west (exit 15A).

Additionally, full closures of the Chesapeake Express Lanes will be implemented on I-64 west between the I-264/I-664 Bowers Hill interchange (exit 299) and Greenbrier Parkway (exit 289) from as early as 8 p.m. to as late as 5 a.m. on each scheduled closure night. Full closures of the Express Lanes will also be implemented on I-64 east between Indian River Road (exit 286) and the High Rise Bridge from as early as 11 p.m. to as late as 5 a.m. on each scheduled closure night.

Crews are also scheduled to implement single-lane closures on I-64 west, starting as early as 8 p.m. leading up to each of the full westbound closures starting at 12:01 a.m.

All work is weather- and schedule-dependent; therefore, this schedule is subject to change.

Motorists are reminded to use caution when traveling near work zones, obey posted speed limits, follow lane markings and barrier guides, be alert to digital message signs and drive distraction-free.



Before hitting the road, consider using VDOT's free 511 Virginia traffic tools, or the free 511-integrated Waze GPS app, to check for the most up-to-date road and travel conditions. VDOT’s 511Virginia website and mobile app offer information about construction, traffic, incidents, and congestion, as well as access to traffic cameras, weather-related impacts and more.