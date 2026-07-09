Affinity Patient Advocacy Announces the 2026 Great Gatsby Gala October 30, 2025

Tickets Now on Sale for Charleston's Premier Evening of Advocacy, Philanthropy & Community Impact

CHARLESTON, SOUTH CAROLINA, SC, UNITED STATES, July 9, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- CHARLESTON, SOUTH CAROLINA — Affinity Patient Advocacy (APA), a nationally recognized 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization dedicated to patient advocacy, healthcare navigation, caregiver support, elder advocacy, and humanitarian outreach, is proud to announce that tickets are now on sale for its highly anticipated 2026 Great Gatsby Gala: A Night of Hope, Advocacy & Impact.The Gala will be held on Friday, October 30, 2026, from 6:00 p.m. to 11:00 p.m., at the historic The Mills House Hotel in the heart of Charleston's Historic District.Inspired by the glamour and optimism of the Roaring Twenties, the evening will unite healthcare leaders, business executives, elected officials, philanthropists, patient advocates, nonprofit organizations, and community champions for an unforgettable celebration supporting Affinity Patient Advocacy's mission of improving the lives of patients and families navigating complex healthcare challenges.For more than 11 years, Affinity Patient Advocacy has empowered patients, caregivers, seniors, and vulnerable individuals through free advocacy services, healthcare navigation, educational initiatives, caregiver support, elder advocacy, and humanitarian outreach. Every dollar raised through the Great Gatsby Gala directly supports these life-changing programs while helping expand the organization's reach across South Carolina and beyond.An Elegant Evening with PurposeGuests will enjoy an evening filled with entertainment, inspiration, and opportunities to make a meaningful impact, including:Cocktail ReceptionLive Jazz EntertainmentCurated Hors d'oeuvres & Tasting StationsSilent Auction Featuring Luxury Experiences & Exclusive ItemsPresentation of the Inaugural Humanitarian Leadership AwardPresentation of the Inaugural Guardian of Dignity AwardLaunch of the Albert J. DiArcangelo, Sr. Legacy ScholarshipInspiring Patient and Humanitarian StoriesFund-A-Need Appeal Supporting Patient Advocacy ProgramsEvery Gala Ticket IncludesEach guest will receive:Admission to the Great Gatsby GalaLive EntertainmentSilent Auction AccessAwards ProgramCurated Hors d'oeuvres and Tasting StationsA Promotional Card for a Complimentary 5-Day / 4-Night Cancun Vacation (Taxes, resort fees, and airfare are not included.)Honoring a Legacy of ServiceThe evening will also celebrate the official launch of the Albert J. DiArcangelo, Sr. Legacy Scholarship, established in memory of Christina DiArcangelo's father, whose life of integrity, compassion, and service inspired the founding of Affinity Patient Advocacy.The annual scholarship will recognize graduating high school seniors who demonstrate exceptional leadership, academic achievement, community service, and a commitment to helping others."The Great Gatsby Gala represents far more than a fundraising event. It is an opportunity to celebrate compassion, recognize extraordinary leaders, invest in the next generation, and ensure patients and families continue receiving the advocacy and support they deserve." — Christina DiArcangelo, Founder, CEO & Chairwoman of the Board, Affinity Patient AdvocacySponsorship Opportunities Now AvailableAffinity Patient Advocacy is actively seeking corporate sponsors, healthcare organizations, law firms, financial institutions, pharmaceutical companies, biotechnology companies, community organizations, and philanthropic leaders to partner in this signature event.Sponsorship is more than brand recognition—it is an investment in improving the lives of patients, supporting caregivers, advancing healthcare education, protecting vulnerable adults, and expanding humanitarian initiatives throughout our communities.Sponsorship opportunities include:Presenting SponsorPlatinum SponsorGold SponsorSilver SponsorHumanitarian Leadership Award SponsorGuardian of Dignity Award SponsorAlbert J. DiArcangelo, Sr. Legacy Scholarship SponsorCocktail Reception SponsorSilent Auction SponsorCommunity Partner SponsorAdditional Customized Sponsorship OpportunitiesSponsors receive valuable recognition through:Event SignageWebsite RecognitionSocial Media CampaignsPress & Media ExposureVIP Event BenefitsPrinted Event MaterialsHumanitarian Horizons Podcast RecognitionNetworking Opportunities with Healthcare, Business, and Community LeadersBusinesses interested in sponsoring the Gala are encouraged to reserve their sponsorship early, as opportunities are limited.Join UsWhether attending as a guest, becoming a sponsor, donating a silent auction item, or supporting the Albert J. DiArcangelo, Sr. Legacy Scholarship, every contribution helps Affinity Patient Advocacy continue providing advocacy, education, healthcare navigation, and hope to those who need it most.Tickets are on sale now.To purchase tickets, become a sponsor, or learn more about the event, visit:To learn more about the Albert J. DiArcangelo, Sr. Legacy Scholarship, visit:

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