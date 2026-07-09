Affinity Patient Advocacy Announces the 2026 Great Gatsby Gala October 30, 2025
Tickets Now on Sale for Charleston's Premier Evening of Advocacy, Philanthropy & Community ImpactCHARLESTON, SOUTH CAROLINA, SC, UNITED STATES, July 9, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- CHARLESTON, SOUTH CAROLINA — Affinity Patient Advocacy (APA), a nationally recognized 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization dedicated to patient advocacy, healthcare navigation, caregiver support, elder advocacy, and humanitarian outreach, is proud to announce that tickets are now on sale for its highly anticipated 2026 Great Gatsby Gala: A Night of Hope, Advocacy & Impact.
The Gala will be held on Friday, October 30, 2026, from 6:00 p.m. to 11:00 p.m., at the historic The Mills House Hotel in the heart of Charleston's Historic District.
Inspired by the glamour and optimism of the Roaring Twenties, the evening will unite healthcare leaders, business executives, elected officials, philanthropists, patient advocates, nonprofit organizations, and community champions for an unforgettable celebration supporting Affinity Patient Advocacy's mission of improving the lives of patients and families navigating complex healthcare challenges.
For more than 11 years, Affinity Patient Advocacy has empowered patients, caregivers, seniors, and vulnerable individuals through free advocacy services, healthcare navigation, educational initiatives, caregiver support, elder advocacy, and humanitarian outreach. Every dollar raised through the Great Gatsby Gala directly supports these life-changing programs while helping expand the organization's reach across South Carolina and beyond.
An Elegant Evening with Purpose
Guests will enjoy an evening filled with entertainment, inspiration, and opportunities to make a meaningful impact, including:
Cocktail Reception
Live Jazz Entertainment
Curated Hors d'oeuvres & Tasting Stations
Silent Auction Featuring Luxury Experiences & Exclusive Items
Presentation of the Inaugural Humanitarian Leadership Award
Presentation of the Inaugural Guardian of Dignity Award
Launch of the Albert J. DiArcangelo, Sr. Legacy Scholarship
Inspiring Patient and Humanitarian Stories
Fund-A-Need Appeal Supporting Patient Advocacy Programs
Every Gala Ticket Includes
Each guest will receive:
Admission to the Great Gatsby Gala
Live Entertainment
Silent Auction Access
Awards Program
Curated Hors d'oeuvres and Tasting Stations
A Promotional Card for a Complimentary 5-Day / 4-Night Cancun Vacation (Taxes, resort fees, and airfare are not included.)
Honoring a Legacy of Service
The evening will also celebrate the official launch of the Albert J. DiArcangelo, Sr. Legacy Scholarship, established in memory of Christina DiArcangelo's father, whose life of integrity, compassion, and service inspired the founding of Affinity Patient Advocacy.
The annual scholarship will recognize graduating high school seniors who demonstrate exceptional leadership, academic achievement, community service, and a commitment to helping others.
"The Great Gatsby Gala represents far more than a fundraising event. It is an opportunity to celebrate compassion, recognize extraordinary leaders, invest in the next generation, and ensure patients and families continue receiving the advocacy and support they deserve." — Christina DiArcangelo, Founder, CEO & Chairwoman of the Board, Affinity Patient Advocacy
Sponsorship Opportunities Now Available
Affinity Patient Advocacy is actively seeking corporate sponsors, healthcare organizations, law firms, financial institutions, pharmaceutical companies, biotechnology companies, community organizations, and philanthropic leaders to partner in this signature event.
Sponsorship is more than brand recognition—it is an investment in improving the lives of patients, supporting caregivers, advancing healthcare education, protecting vulnerable adults, and expanding humanitarian initiatives throughout our communities.
Sponsorship opportunities include:
Presenting Sponsor
Platinum Sponsor
Gold Sponsor
Silver Sponsor
Humanitarian Leadership Award Sponsor
Guardian of Dignity Award Sponsor
Albert J. DiArcangelo, Sr. Legacy Scholarship Sponsor
Cocktail Reception Sponsor
Silent Auction Sponsor
Community Partner Sponsor
Additional Customized Sponsorship Opportunities
Sponsors receive valuable recognition through:
Event Signage
Website Recognition
Social Media Campaigns
Press & Media Exposure
VIP Event Benefits
Printed Event Materials
Humanitarian Horizons Podcast Recognition
Networking Opportunities with Healthcare, Business, and Community Leaders
Businesses interested in sponsoring the Gala are encouraged to reserve their sponsorship early, as opportunities are limited.
Join Us
Whether attending as a guest, becoming a sponsor, donating a silent auction item, or supporting the Albert J. DiArcangelo, Sr. Legacy Scholarship, every contribution helps Affinity Patient Advocacy continue providing advocacy, education, healthcare navigation, and hope to those who need it most.
Tickets are on sale now.
To purchase tickets, become a sponsor, or learn more about the event, visit:
https://www.affinitypatientadvocacy.org/events
To learn more about the Albert J. DiArcangelo, Sr. Legacy Scholarship, visit:
https://www.affinitypatientadvocacy.org/albert-diarcangelo-scholarship
Christina DiArcangelo
Affinity Patient Advocacy
+1 408-857-0483
email us here
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