Profound Treatment Emphasizes The Importance of Family-Centered Care

Profound Treatment emphasizes family-centered care, pairing residential detox with family therapy, trauma-informed support, and coordinated aftercare.

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, July 10, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Los Angeles, CA — Profound Treatment affirms the continued operation of its family-centered, trauma-informed program offering residential inpatient detox and integrated family therapy for individuals and families across Los Angeles County. The program addresses substance use disorders and co-occurring mental health conditions within the context of the family system, emphasizing coordinated clinical care, continuity of treatment, and sustained family engagement.

Profound Treatment’s model prioritizes family involvement as a clinical component of recovery. Recognizing that substance use disorders affect household roles, financial stability, parenting, safety, and emotional well-being, the program incorporates family assessment and structured therapeutic work into individualized treatment plans. Licensed clinicians facilitate family sessions that include parents, partners, siblings, and other identified supports to address relational patterns, reduce enabling behaviors, establish healthy boundaries, and strengthen communication and problem-solving skills.

Clinical care is delivered through an evidence-informed, trauma-focused framework and includes medication-assisted treatment (MAT) when clinically indicated. Detoxification is managed on-site and coordinated with outpatient providers and community partners to ensure a clear transition to subsequent levels of care. Individual and group therapies, trauma-focused behavioral health services, and experiential modalities are available as clinically appropriate, with aftercare planning and alumni supports designed to reinforce recovery and reduce relapse risk.

Educational components for families are integrated into the program to close knowledge gaps about addiction and relapse warning signs. Psychoeducation covers the neurobiology of substance use, common relapse triggers, and practical supports families can provide — such as medication management, reliable transportation, and nonjudgmental monitoring — while avoiding behaviors that perpetuate dependence. These resources aim to equip family members to detect early signs of relapse and participate in relapse-prevention strategies that support long-term stability.

Located minutes from the beaches of Malibu, the facility combines a therapeutic environment with clinically rigorous programming focused on safety, individualized care, and measurable outcomes. Aftercare and alumni programming extend support beyond inpatient treatment through relapse-prevention groups, personalized follow-ups, and community events that maintain family engagement and peer connection.

Profound Treatment highlights the bidirectional relationship between addiction and mental health, directing clinical attention to dual-diagnosis needs during detox and throughout treatment. Care teams coordinate referrals and transitions to trusted outpatient partners when additional services are required, and medication-assisted treatment is available to support stabilization when appropriate.

This release aims to raise awareness of the role family involvement plays in effective addiction treatment and recovery. By treating substance use disorders within the broader context of relational systems and trauma histories, the program seeks to reduce isolation, rebuild trust, and improve long-term outcomes for both individuals and their families.

For program information, clinical referrals, or insurance verification, please visit the Profound Treatment website.

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