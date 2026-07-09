Kyle Eggleston Launches Kyles.tools, Free AI Search Tools for Small Businesses

New suite tracks how ChatGPT, Gemini, Perplexity and Google's AI answer customer questions about any brand — with guidance built in, not just dashboards

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, July 9, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Kyle Eggleston, a Chicago-based SEO consultant with more than two decades of experience and founder of Digital Marketing Solutions, LLC, today announced the launch of kyles.tools, a suite of free and affordable AI search and SEO tools designed for small businesses, solo operators, and marketing teams working with limited or no budgets. The launch arrives at a pivotal moment: customers are increasingly asking AI assistants, not just search engines, who to buy from, and most businesses have no idea what those assistants are saying about them.

Search Is Being Rewritten, and Most Businesses Are Flying Blind

For twenty years, winning in search meant ranking on a page of blue links. That model is rapidly giving way to something different. Tools like ChatGPT, Google's Gemini and AI Overviews, Perplexity, and Claude now answer buying questions directly, synthesizing a recommendation instead of returning a list. When a homeowner asks an AI assistant for the best contractor in town, or a CFO asks it to shortlist software vendors, the assistant names names. Businesses that appear in those answers win customers. Businesses that don't never even know the conversation happened.

This shift, often called answer engine optimization (AEO) or generative engine optimization (GEO), changes what executives need to measure. The question is no longer only "where do we rank?" It is "when AI answers a question in our category, are we part of the answer, who is, and why?"

Until now, getting that answer typically meant enterprise visibility platforms priced for enterprise budgets. kyles.tools was built on a different premise: the underlying data keeps getting cheaper to collect, so access to it should be democratized.

"For two decades, the businesses that could afford enterprise platforms had a map while everyone else drove in the dark," said Kyle Eggleston, founder of kyles.tools and Digital Marketing Solutions, LLC. "AI search is resetting the board right now, and that reset is a rare opening for small businesses. I built kyles.tools to turn the lights on for the people who need it most — the owners and lean teams who can't spend four figures a month just to see what's happening."

The Flagship: An AI Prompt Tracker Anyone Can Use

At the center of the suite is the AI Prompt Tracker. Users define the real-world questions their customers ask — prompts like "best family law attorney in Chicago" or "most reliable POS hardware supplier" — and the tracker monitors how leading AI models answer them over time. It reports whether a brand is mentioned, how it is characterized, which competitors appear instead, and which websites the AI cites as its sources. Because those citations reveal exactly which pages and publications the AI trusts, the tracker doesn't just diagnose a visibility problem; it points to the fix.

The broader suite spans three categories — AI Visibility & Local, Competitive & Research, and SEO Utilities — and includes competitor overlay charts, threshold-based alerts that notify users when their AI visibility changes, and a "Get My Action Plan" feature that converts raw tracking data into a prioritized, plain-English list of next steps.

That last piece reflects the platform's core philosophy. "The cost of this data keeps falling, and some people assume that makes it less valuable. Quite the contrary," Eggleston said. "When everyone can see the same data, the advantage shifts to interpretation — knowing what the data means and what to do next. Most tools hand you a dashboard and wish you luck. Mine are built to guide you."

What This Looks Like in Practice

The use cases span nearly every category where customers research before they buy:

Local service businesses: a pool builder, landscaper, or dispensary can see whether AI assistants recommend them for "near me" style questions in their market, and which competitor is capturing those recommendations instead.

Professional services: law firms, accountants, and agencies can monitor the high-intent "who should I hire" prompts where a single AI recommendation can be worth a five- or six-figure engagement.

B2B and software companies: vendors can track the comparison and "best software for X" prompts that now shape buyer shortlists long before a sales team ever gets a call.

Retail and e-commerce brands: merchants can see which products AI assistants recommend in their category and which review sites and publications those answers draw from.

Multi-location and franchise brands: directors can compare AI visibility market by market and direct resources to the locations losing ground.

Executives and boards: leadership teams can adopt AI share of voice as a tracked KPI, the way search rankings have been boardroom metrics for years.

New Service: Custom Tools Built for Your Business

Alongside the public suite, Eggleston announced a new custom tool development service through Digital Marketing Solutions, LLC. For companies whose needs outgrow off-the-shelf software, Eggleston designs and builds bespoke, AI-native tools: custom visibility trackers, internal dashboards, automated reporting pipelines, and API integrations tailored to a company's data and workflow.

The service draws on the same approach behind kyles.tools and Eggleston's client work, where AI-visibility programs have produced measurable results, including one recent engagement that grew a client's tracked share of local voice from 38% to 78%.

"Going AI-native means rethinking everything," Eggleston said. "Some businesses need more than a general-purpose tool. Now they can have one built around exactly how they operate."

Availability

kyles.tools is available now at https://kyles.tools. Core tools are free to use, with affordable upgrades for advanced tracking, alerts, and reporting. No credit card is required to get started.

About Kyle Eggleston and Digital Marketing Solutions, LLC

Kyle Eggleston is a Chicago-based SEO consultant and technologist who has worked in search since 2004, spanning local businesses, national brands, and software companies. He built his first web community as a teenager before YouTube existed, and has spent the two decades since studying how search engines — and now AI models — decide what to surface. Through Digital Marketing Solutions, LLC, he provides SEO and AI optimization consulting, along with custom AI-native tool development. Learn more at https://www.kyleeggleston.com.

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