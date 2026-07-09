I BIRD NY: Early Morning Bird Walks - Five Rivers Select Thursdays

Thursdays, July 9; August 20; September 3, 10, 17, and 24; 7:30–9:30 a.m. I BIRD NY: Early Morning Bird Walks Join a Five Rivers educator to explore for avian visitors and residents. We’ll meet outside the visitor center and, after a brief introduction, we’ll head out on the trails. Beginners are welcome. Bring binoculars if you have them. In case of inclement weather, this program will be canceled. Registration not required. (GOGO #12)

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