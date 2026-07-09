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DEC Announces Swimming Advisory at Turtle Island, Lake George

New York State Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) today announced a water safety advisory is now in effect for Turtle Island on Lake George in the Lake George Wild Forest. DEC warns swimmers to avoid areas around campsites 1-5 at Turtle Island through at least July 14, 2026, due to the presence of one or more beaver that may be infected with rabies.  

Boaters and campers should exercise utmost caution and are advised to avoid contact with beaver while recreating. DEC continues to closely monitor the colony and requests visitors to report any sightings of beaver in the area demonstrating unusual behavior.  

Individuals should never approach or feed any wildlife and should report unusual animal behavior at 518-623-1200. In an emergency, call 911 or NYSDEC Dispatch at (518) 897-1326.  

For more information about rabies, visit Rabies: What to Know.  

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DEC Announces Swimming Advisory at Turtle Island, Lake George

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