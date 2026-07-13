Compass Senior Living Names Kreative Webworks as Agency of Record

Partnership pairs senior living marketing expertise with digital lead generation to drive occupancy growth.

Choosing the right strategic marketing partner means giving prospective residents and their families a better experience from their very first interaction with our communities.” — Julie Nash, Senior Vice President of Operations at Compass Senior Living

DENVER, CO, UNITED STATES, July 13, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Kreative Webworks, an independently owned WSI Digital Marketing Agency specializing in senior living marketing, today announced a new strategic partnership with Compass Senior Living, a leading senior living management company. Under the partnership, Kreative Webworks will serve as Compass Senior Living's strategic marketing partner, acting as an extension of the organization's internal marketing team to strengthen its digital presence, generate qualified leads, and support occupancy growth across its portfolio.

Through the partnership, Kreative Webworks will provide Google Pay-Per-Click (PPC) advertising, digital marketing strategy, SEO, and website support. The partnership reflects Compass Senior Living's commitment to investing in innovative marketing strategies while leveraging Kreative Webworks' specialized expertise in the senior living industry. As an independently owned member of the global WSI network, Kreative Webworks combines specialized senior living expertise with international digital marketing resources and proven best practices.

Unlike a traditional agency relationship, Kreative Webworks will collaborate closely with Compass Senior Living's leadership and marketing teams to develop and execute strategies that strengthen brand visibility, increase qualified lead generation, and help the organization connect more effectively with future residents.

"Choosing the right strategic marketing partner means giving prospective residents and their families a better experience from their very first interaction with our communities," said Julie Nash, Senior Vice President of Operations at Compass Senior Living. "Kreative Webworks understands the senior living journey and brings the expertise to help families find the information they need, connect with the right community, and make confident decisions. Their strategic guidance will strengthen how we reach future residents while supporting the continued growth of our communities."

Through the WSI network, Kreative Webworks leverages global expertise in artificial intelligence, digital marketing innovation, and data-driven strategy to deliver solutions tailored to the evolving needs of senior living organizations.

"Senior living providers deserve more than another marketing vendor, they deserve a strategic partner that understands the challenges of increasing occupancy, building trust with families, and standing out in a competitive market," said Larry Barnaby, Principal and Chief Strategy Officer at Kreative Webworks. "Our role is to help Compass Senior Living attract more qualified prospects, create stronger digital experiences, and provide the insights needed to make smarter marketing decisions that drive long-term growth."

Together, Compass Senior Living and Kreative Webworks will implement a comprehensive digital marketing strategy that combines search optimization, targeted Google PPC campaigns, website enhancements, and ongoing strategic guidance to strengthen lead generation and support long-term occupancy growth.

About Compass Senior Living

Compass Senior Living is a premier senior living management company dedicated to creating vibrant communities where older adults, families, and team members thrive together. Guided by its core values of Goodness, Loyalty, Faith, and Fun, Compass provides full-service management for independent living, assisted living, and memory care communities while partnering with owners and developers on acquisitions, transitions, consulting, and new developments. With more than 35 communities across 10 states, Compass combines decades of operational expertise with a culture-first approach to deliver person-centered care, meaningful connections, and exceptional experiences for residents, families, and associates. Learn more at www.compass-living.com.

About Kreative Webworks

Kreative Webworks is a senior living-focused digital marketing agency and Strategic Marketing Partner dedicated to helping senior living communities increase occupancy, strengthen their online presence, and generate qualified leads. With more than 25 years of experience, the agency provides Google PPC, Adaptive SEO, social media services, website design and support, digital marketing strategy, reputation management, and lead generation services. By serving as an extension of each client's internal marketing team, Kreative Webworks delivers customized strategies that help senior living organizations connect with prospective residents and families while achieving sustainable growth. Learn more at www.kkwdigitalmarketing.com.

About WSI

WSI is a global network of digital marketing agencies and consultants with more than 30 years of experience helping businesses grow through innovative digital strategies. With a presence in more than 80 countries, WSI combines global expertise with local market knowledge to deliver customized solutions in digital marketing, consulting, SEO, paid advertising, web development, marketing automation, analytics, and more. Since its founding in 1995, WSI has helped more than 150,000 businesses navigate digital transformation and achieve measurable results. Learn more at www.wsiworld.com.

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