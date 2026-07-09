EX DeFi, a leading global AI-powered platform, is making waves by highlighting XRP’s development following Ripples MiCA authorization across Europe.

NOTTINGHAMSHIRE, UNITED KINGDOM, July 9, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In the latest news, EX DeFi spotlights XRP’s development following Ripples MiCA authorization across Europe. With Ripple obtaining authorization as a Crypto Asset Service Provider (CASP) under the EU's Crypto Asset Market Regulation (MiCA), its ability to conduct compliant business in 30 European Economic Area countries has been further enhanced, injecting new momentum into XRP's development in the European market.



As XRP's application scenarios continue to expand, asset size, institutional funds, and user numbers are showing a synergistic growth trend. Evernorth's market analysis released on July 6th points out that current demand for XRP mainly comes from several aspects, including the tokenization of Real-World Assets (RWA), increased attention to the ETF market, and continued growth in network activity.

Among these, RWA tokenization is becoming a significant driving force for the development of the XRP ecosystem. Data shows that the XRP network currently supports approximately $4 billion in tokenized real-world assets, covering more than 500 asset products, with an overall size approximately four times that of the spot XRP ETF market, demonstrating the continuous expansion of on-chain applications.

As the XRP ecosystem continues to develop, more and more investors are starting to focus on more convenient ways to participate in digital assets. As a digital asset mining service platform, EX DeFi provides cloud computing power services. Users don't need to purchase mining rigs or maintain equipment; they only need to choose a suitable computing power plan to participate in the digital asset ecosystem and make long-term investments more easily and efficiently.

Currently, EX DeFi provides digital asset services to users in more than 180 countries and regions worldwide and continues to improve its platform operation system. The platform adopts green energy data centers, a transparent computing power management mechanism, and a multi-layered security architecture, committed to creating a more stable and reliable digital asset service experience for users.

Fund security is always a crucial guarantee for the EX DeFi platform. The platform has established a multi-layered security system covering asset storage, intelligent risk control, network security, and compliance management, continuously improving the security of user assets and accounts. Regarding asset storage, the platform adopts a cold and hot wallet separation mechanism, storing most digital assets in offline cold wallets to reduce network risks, and is equipped with an asset insurance protection mechanism to further enhance asset security.

Meanwhile, EX DeFi combines an AI-powered intelligent risk control system, Cloudflare enterprise-grade network protection, McAfee® security system, and multi-factor authentication (2FA) to provide users with a more stable and reliable digital asset service experience.

Through the EX DeFi platform, users can earn XRP yields:

1. Users can visit the official EX DeFi website and register a free account using their email address.

2. Choose a smart yield plan that suits their budget.

3. Once activated, the platform offers 24/7 smart mining services and automatically distributes daily incentives. Users can easily get daily yields without any manual operation.

For detailed information on popular yield contracts, please visit the EX DeFi website.

Furthermore, with the gradual improvement of the regulatory environment, the continuous increase in institutional participation, and the ongoing expansion of the XRP ecosystem, more and more investors are beginning to focus on the long-term development opportunities of digital assets. Under this trend, how to participate in the ecosystem in a more convenient and efficient way, while taking into account asset allocation and risk management, is becoming an important direction of market attention.

As a digital asset service platform, EX DeFi provides users with a more convenient way to participate in digital asset transactions through cloud computing power services, an intelligent risk control system, and multi-layered security protection. For investors who wish to focus on the long-term development potential of XRP, rationally planning asset allocation based on their own needs will help them more confidently seize the opportunities presented by the future development of digital finance.

Official Website: https://exdefi.com/

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