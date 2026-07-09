Kelly-Backed Legislation Consolidates Early Childhood Services Under One Agency

CHICAGO— State Rep. Mike Kelly, D-Chicago, proudly sponsored legislation that consolidates early childhood services under one agency, the Illinois Department of Early Childhood (IDEC), to streamline funding decisions and services that families with children will receive.

“Bringing these early childhood services under one umbrella helps families get what they need without having to wait so long, and allows for funding requests to be processed without going through so many hurdles,” Kelly said. “We’re really pleased that this department has finally been established.”

Kelly sponsored Senate Bill 1, which establishes a state agency for early childhood education and programs. This includes programs such as the Child Care Assistance Program (CCAP), Smart Start Child Care Program, Head Start and services like day care licensing and mental health consultations.

Since the transition began in November 2023, the agency has connected with families to better understand how to meet their needs and implement heavily requested services or feedback, such as requests for simpler application processes. Under the new department, families will continue to receive the same services as before, while the main IDEC website will support centralized options and a new Family and Community Systems Division.

“It’s been a smooth transition with a lot of work put in to make this successful,” Kelly said. “And I’m very excited to see this agency making the lives of families and children easier.”