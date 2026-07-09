LaPointe Leads Coalition to Secure Funding for Older Adult Shelter on Far Northwest Side in 30th Ward

CHICAGO – In response to the lack of resources and support for neighbors experiencing homelessness on the Far Northwest Side of Chicago, state Rep. Lindsey LaPointe (D-Chicago) and colleagues secured $13 million in state capital funding to support the construction and development of a shelter for older adults in Chicago’s 30th Ward.

“When single adults in Chicago call 311 in need of emergency shelter, waiting periods can average several days or even weeks for our Northwest side neighbors. People most often wait in police station lobbies or hospital emergency rooms,” said LaPointe. “This comes down to a sheer lack of available shelter beds across Chicagoland and zero beds on the Far Northwest side for single adults. For neighbors who call the Far Northwest side community home, turning down available beds 10-15 miles away is common, and very often people give up entirely on accessing shelter. People deserve a dignified shelter in the place they call home – the Far Northwest Side.”

Since the spring of 2025, Rep. LaPointe and Chicago Alderwoman Ruth Cruz of the 30th Ward have worked with several local and state stakeholders to develop a thoughtful strategy to bring much-needed shelter beds to the Northwest side—targeted beds to support Chicago’s most vulnerable neighbors: older adults experiencing homelessness. In 2025, the City of Chicago estimated 7,452 people experienced homelessness, and as residents, especially local seniors, grapple with the effects of a nationwide housing crisis and the rising cost of living, these numbers are expected to rise. A local accessible and well-resourced emergency shelter is critical.

“This is a huge win for our community. I am very grateful to the Illinois General Assembly for approving such a significant amount. I look forward to working with our state representatives, other elected officials, City departments, advocates, and neighbors to find a site for the shelter in the 30th Ward and a partner organization to run it successfully, ” said Cruz. “We will be able to provide a dignified option for neighbors who have experienced economic hardship, family instability, or health issues that left them without a roof over their heads, providing the stability and services that they need to heal and thrive. Reducing homelessness makes communities stronger and safer and directly improves lives. I’m thrilled that this funding puts us that much closer to opening a shelter on the Northwest Side.”

In addition to Alderwoman Cruz, several state elected officials advocated to secure capital funding for a shelter in the 30th Ward on the Northwest Side, including State Rep. Will Guzzardi (D-Chicago), State Rep. Eva-Dina Delgado (D-Chicago), State Rep. Lilian Jimenez (D-Chicago), State Rep. Mike Kelly (D-Chicago), State Rep. Jaime Andrade (D-Chicago), State Sen. Graciela Guzman (D-Chicago), State Sen. Robert Martwick (D-Chicago), and State Senator Ram Villivalam (D-Chicago).

For more information, please contact Info@RepLaPointe.com or call 773-647-1174.

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