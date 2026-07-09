School Supplies Needed for Students in Buncombe County Foster Care
Buncombe County Social Work is collecting school supplies for students in the Western North Carolina foster care system. Donated supplies will be distributed to the families who are supporting school-aged children in foster care, including 325 students in our county, and any additional supplies will be given to in-need families who are involved with prevention services. Local supplies will be distributed in August, in partnership with Biltmore Church.
Donations will be accepted from Wednesday, July 22-Friday, July 31. If you would like to donate school supplies, you can drop them off in the collection boxes located at:
- East Asheville Library, 3 Avon Rd., Asheville
- North Asheville Library, 1030 Merrimon Ave., Asheville
- Skyland/South Buncombe Library, 260 Overlook Rd., Asheville
- West Asheville Library, 942 Haywood Rd., Asheville
- Henderson County Library, 301 N. Washington St., Hendersonville
- E Fitness Studio, 557 S. Grove St., Hendersonville
- Best Life Nutrition, 130 Joel Wright Dr., Hendersonville
- NCSECU, 1377 Asheville Hwy., Hendersonville
The following supplies are needed:
- Headphones or earbuds
- College-ruled, loose-leaf paper
- Wide-ruled, loose-leaf paper
- Composition books
- Dividers, three-hole punched
- Three-ring binders, one inch
- #2 pencils
- Highlighters
- Graph paper
- Glue sticks
- Pocket folders, three prong
- Pocket folders, without prongs
- Gum erasers
- Pencil top erasers
- Pencil pouches and boxes
- Pencil sharpeners, small
- Kid scissors
- Colored pencils
- Washable markers
- Dry erase markers
- Backpacks, new and unused
- Tissue boxes
- Boxes of zipper storage bags, various sizes
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