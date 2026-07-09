School Supplies Needed for Students in Buncombe County Foster Care

Buncombe County Social Work is collecting school supplies for students in the Western North Carolina foster care system. Donated supplies will be distributed to the families who are supporting school-aged children in foster care, including 325 students in our county, and any additional supplies will be given to in-need families who are involved with prevention services. Local supplies will be distributed in August, in partnership with Biltmore Church.

Donations will be accepted from Wednesday, July 22-Friday, July 31. If you would like to donate school supplies, you can drop them off in the collection boxes located at:

East Asheville Library, 3 Avon Rd., Asheville

North Asheville Library, 1030 Merrimon Ave., Asheville

Skyland/South Buncombe Library, 260 Overlook Rd., Asheville

West Asheville Library, 942 Haywood Rd., Asheville

Henderson County Library, 301 N. Washington St., Hendersonville

E Fitness Studio, 557 S. Grove St., Hendersonville

Best Life Nutrition, 130 Joel Wright Dr., Hendersonville

NCSECU, 1377 Asheville Hwy., Hendersonville

The following supplies are needed: