​​​FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE: July 9, 2026

Contact:​ Haley Laufenberg, Public Information Officer, (608) 440-0294, haley.laufenberg1@wisconsin.gov​

MADISON, Wis. – The Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection (DATCP) has certified the 2026 Wisconsin Cherry Board election results. Daniel Keilar of Sturgeon Bay began a new three-year term as an elected member of the Wisconsin Cherry Board on July 1, 2026.

About the Wisconsin Cherry Board

The Wisconsin Cherry Board is composed of five at-large members that are responsible for administering Wisconsin’s Cherry Marketing Order. The board oversees the collection and use of approximately $60,000 in assessment fees paid by Wisconsin cherry growers. This funding is used to support the cherry industry through research, education, and promotion of Wisconsin-grown cherries.

DATCP administers elections for Wisconsin commodity marketing boards. To learn more about market order boards, visit https://datcp.wi.gov/Pages/About_Us/MarketingBoards.aspx.

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