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2026 Cibola County Wide Free Community Clean-Up Events  July 11-Oct 3, 2026

Help Keep Cibola County Clean!

♻️ Free Community Clean-Up Events
📅 Saturdays
🕗 8:00 AM – 12:00 PM

Join your neighbors in helping keep our communities clean and beautiful!

📍 July Events

🗓️ July 11

San Mateo

📍 San Mateo Volunteer Fire & Rescue
90016 San Mateo Road

🗓️ July 18

San Rafael

📍 Vista Del Monte Subdivision
Off Ice Caves Road (NM SR 53)

🗓️ July 25

San Fidel

📍 St. Joseph's Mission School
26 School Road

📍 August Event

🗓️ August 1

Mt. Taylor Addition

📍 Magistrate Court Complex
114 McBride Road

📍 September Events

🗓️ September 12

Bluewater Village

📍 Village Hall
4 Elm Street

🗓️ September 19

Cubero

📍 Cubero Volunteer Fire Department
200 Smokey Circle

🗓️ September 26

San Mateo

📍 San Mateo Volunteer Fire Department
90016 San Mateo Road

📍 October Event

🗓️ October 3

San Rafael

📍 Vista Del Monte Subdivision
Off Ice Caves Road (NM SR 53)

📢 Notice of Possible Quorum

A quorum of the Cibola County Board of County Commissioners may attend these community clean-up events.

County business may be discussed; however, no official action will be taken.

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2026 Cibola County Wide Free Community Clean-Up Events  July 11-Oct 3, 2026

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