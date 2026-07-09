2026 Cibola County Wide Free Community Clean-Up Events  July 11-Oct 3, 2026

Help Keep Cibola County Clean! ♻️ Free Community Clean-Up Events

📅 Saturdays

🕗 8:00 AM – 12:00 PM Join your neighbors in helping keep our communities clean and beautiful! 📍 July Events 🗓️ July 11 San Mateo 📍 San Mateo Volunteer Fire & Rescue

90016 San Mateo Road 🗓️ July 18 San Rafael 📍 Vista Del Monte Subdivision

Off Ice Caves Road (NM SR 53) 🗓️ July 25 San Fidel 📍 St. Joseph's Mission School

26 School Road 📍 August Event 🗓️ August 1 Mt. Taylor Addition 📍 Magistrate Court Complex

114 McBride Road 📍 September Events 🗓️ September 12 Bluewater Village 📍 Village Hall

4 Elm Street 🗓️ September 19 Cubero 📍 Cubero Volunteer Fire Department

200 Smokey Circle 🗓️ September 26 San Mateo 📍 San Mateo Volunteer Fire Department

90016 San Mateo Road 📍 October Event 🗓️ October 3 San Rafael 📍 Vista Del Monte Subdivision

Off Ice Caves Road (NM SR 53) 📢 Notice of Possible Quorum A quorum of the Cibola County Board of County Commissioners may attend these community clean-up events. County business may be discussed; however, no official action will be taken.

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