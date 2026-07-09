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MDC invites public to explore remnant prairie July 30 in Lawrence County

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SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – The public is invited to explore and learn about remnant prairie in Mt. Vernon with the Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) this summer.

Before Missouri was settled, native prairies covered about one-third of the state. Today, only about 0.5% of those original grasslands remain, usually as small tracts (remnants). Most native prairies have been plowed and planted with crops or cool-season grasses, making remnant prairie among the rarest types of habitats in the world.

MDC will host Last Light on Living Landscapes from 5:30-8:30 p.m. Thursday, July 30, at Mount Vernon Prairie. Attendees will meet at Springfield Conservation Nature Center, 4601 South Nature Center Way in Springfield, before driving to the area.

Register at mdc-event-web.s3licensing.com/Event/EventDetails/219054

This ecology walk will be sensory focused, and will include:

  • Learning what makes a healthy prairie ecosystem and why these remnant landscapes matter
  • Golden-hour photography moments with warm light on native grasses and wildflowers
  • Listening sessions as evening insects, birds, and prairie soundscapes come alive
  • Opportunities to observe seasonal plants, wildlife signs, and changing light as sunset approaches

Participants are encouraged to bring water, comfortable walking shoes, binoculars, and/or a camera or phone to take photos. This is a relaxed, family-friendly outing designed for anyone who enjoys nature, photography, or simply being outdoors at the best time of day.

Learn more about remnant prairie and grasslands at https://mdc.mo.gov/your-property/improve-your-property/habitat-management/grassland-management/remnant-prairie.

To discover more events hosted by MDC, visit mdc.mo.gov/events.

MDC is committed to accessibility at all its nature centers, regional facilities, and conservation areas. To request an ADA accommodation for participation in MDC programs, visit mdc.mo.gov/accessibility.

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MDC invites public to explore remnant prairie July 30 in Lawrence County

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