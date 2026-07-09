Pavement Repair Project Scheduled to Begin on Interstate 90 West of Spearfish

For Immediate Release:

Thursday, July 9, 2026

Contact:

Chris Bliss, Project Engineer, 605-892-2872

SPEARFISH, S.D. – Beginning Monday, July 13, 2026, a pavement repair project is scheduled to begin on the eastbound lanes of Interstate 90 west of Spearfish. During the repair operations, traffic will be reduced to one lane, with the speed limit lowered to 65 mph through the work zone. The speed limit will be further reduced to 45 mph when workers are present. Drivers should expect delays and are encouraged to use caution when traveling through the work zone.

The prime contractor for this $174,000 project is Sacrison Paving, Inc. of Whitewood, SD. The pavement repair is anticipated to be complete by Friday, Aug. 7, 2026. The overall project completion date is Friday, Oct. 30, 2026.



About SDDOT:

The mission of the South Dakota Department of Transportation is to provide a safe and efficient public transportation system.

For the latest on road and weather conditions, road closures, construction work zones, commercial vehicle restrictions, and traffic incidents, please visit https://sd511.org or dial 511.

Read more about the innovative work of the SDDOT at https://dot.sd.gov.

-30-