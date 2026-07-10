Bailey & Galyen Launches New Website to Better Serve Clients Across Texas and the Surrounding Region

The redesigned site offers easier access to legal information, office locations, and guidance across a wide range of practice areas.

DFW, TX, UNITED STATES, July 10, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Bailey & Galyen Attorneys at Law is proud to announce the launch of its new website, created to help individuals and families more easily find legal information, explore the firm’s services, and connect with an attorney when they need guidance.

The redesigned website reflects Bailey & Galyen’s long-standing commitment to solving your legal puzzle. With improved navigation, updated content, and a more user-friendly layout, the site makes it easier for visitors to find information across a wide range of legal matters. From personal injury and family law to criminal defense, immigration, workers’ compensation, estate planning, and more, the updated site is designed to help users quickly find the information most relevant to their concerns.

A Website Designed With Clients in Mind

The new Bailey & Galyen website was built to create a smoother, more accessible experience for people searching for legal help. Visitors can browse practice area pages, read helpful legal content, find office information, and contact the firm through a more streamlined online experience.

For many people, a law firm website is the first place they turn when they are dealing with uncertainty, stress, or an urgent legal issue. The new site was designed to make that first step clearer by presenting information in a practical, approachable way.

Clearer Access to Legal Information

The updated website features refreshed content across the firm’s core practice areas, with a focus on helping visitors better understand common legal issues and related concerns. The site is also organized to help users move more easily between topics, review helpful resources, and connect with the Bailey & Galyen team.

By improving structure, content organization, and usability, the firm aims to give clients and prospective clients a better online experience from the moment they arrive on the site.

Supporting Clients Across Texas and the Region

For more than 40 years, Bailey & Galyen has helped individuals and families facing a wide variety of legal challenges. With deep Texas roots, 40+ attorneys, and 20+ offices across Texas, Colorado, Arkansas, and New Mexico, the firm continues to invest in resources that make it easier for people to get information and connect with legal help.

“Our new website is designed to make it easier for people to find information, understand their options, and connect with our team when they need help,” said Phillip Galyen, President of Bailey & Galyen. “We wanted a website that reflects how we serve clients, with clarity, accessibility, and a strong focus on the people who rely on us during difficult times.”

Visit the New Bailey & Galyen Website

Bailey & Galyen invites visitors to explore the new website and learn more about the firm’s services, office locations, and legal resources. The updated platform is another step in the firm’s ongoing effort to provide practical support and trusted guidance to individuals and families across the region.

To visit the new website, go to www.thetexasattorney.com.

About Bailey & Galyen Attorneys at Law

One of the Lone Star State's premier consumer law firms, Bailey & Galyen has been effectively Solving Your Legal Puzzle® for more than 40 years. With 24 locations throughout Texas, New Mexico, Arkansas, and Colorado, Bailey & Galyen provides affordable and aggressive advocacy in matters involving Personal Injury, Workers’ Compensation, Family Law, Divorce, Business Litigation, Criminal Defense, and other legal matters. Known for its commitment to 100% client satisfaction, the firm has received more than 5,000 five-star reviews on Google. For more information, call (855) 810-7010 or visit www.thetexasattorney.com.

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