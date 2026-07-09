Todd Patkin Steps Up National Effort to Address the High-Achiever Burnout Crisis
Author and happiness thought leader Todd Patkin
As an author, speaker, and philanthropist, Patkin is expanding his mission to reach professionals whose outward success often hides quiet emotional collapse.
Patkin's story has resonated with readers and audiences for more than a decade precisely because it does not fit the usual self-help mold. He was not someone who hit rock bottom in obvious ways. He had the business, the family, the community standing—and he still ended up unable to function. His honesty about that experience, and his clear-eyed view of what it took to recover, has made him one of the most credible voices on what he calls "the hidden cost of having it all."
Why High Achievers Are Especially Vulnerable
Throughout his work, Patkin emphasizes a truth that many leaders are still reluctant to face: the very traits that make someone successful—perfectionism, drive, the relentless pursuit of approval—are often the same traits that quietly set them up for emotional collapse. He pairs his own lived experience with the clinical insight of his longtime co-author, Dr. Howard J. Rankin, Ph.D., to give audiences both the why and the how of recovery.
What's Next
In the coming months, Patkin will continue expanding the reach of his work through new podcast appearances, partnerships with mental health and wellness organizations, additional corporate workshops, and ongoing development of the Finding Happiness MasterClass. He has also committed a portion of all proceeds from his books, course, and speaking engagements to philanthropic work focused on mental health, education, and supporting families in need.
Free Coaching Sessions
Todd is also offering 10 free coaching sessions for anyone who is addicted to success or work and would like help breaking free so he or she can live a more balanced and happy life. If interested, email Todd at tpatkin@tgpco.org.
How to Engage
Readers, journalists, podcast hosts, conference organizers, and corporate partners interested in working with Todd Patkin or featuring his work can email tpatkin@tgpco.org or reach out through the media contact listed above.
About Todd Patkin
Todd Patkin grew up in Needham, Massachusetts. After graduating from Tufts University, he joined the family business, Foreign Autopart (later Autopart International), where he spent eighteen years helping to grow the company before its sale to Advance Auto Parts in 2005. Since then, he has devoted himself to philanthropy, family, and his life's deepest mission: helping others discover genuine, lasting happiness.
Todd is the author of Finding Happiness: One Man's Quest to Beat Depression and Anxiety and—Finally—Let the Sunshine In and Twelve Weeks to Finding Happiness: A Boot Camp for Building Happier People. He was named Reader's Digest's "Happiness Hero" for 2012 and has appeared on hundreds of television and radio programs sharing his message. Todd lives in Massachusetts with his wife, Yadira, and is the proud father of his grown son, Josh. Learn more at toddpatkin.com.
Todd Patkin
toddpatkin.com
tpatkin@tgpco.org
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