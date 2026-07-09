Todd Patkin Steps Up National Effort to Address the High-Achiever Burnout Crisis

Finding Happiness by Todd Patkin, expanded edition co-authored with Dr. Howard J. Rankin Author and happiness thought leader Todd Patkin

As an author, speaker, and philanthropist, Patkin is expanding his mission to reach professionals whose outward success often hides quiet emotional collapse.

Far too many people who look like they have it all together are quietly falling apart. I know, because I was one of them. And it is never too late to start.” — Todd Patkin, Author of Finding Happiness

FOXBOROUGH, MA, UNITED STATES, July 9, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Happiness thought leader, author, and philanthropist Todd Patkin today announced an expanded national initiative aimed at one of the most under-discussed mental health emergencies of our time: the silent burnout, anxiety, and depression epidemic among high-achieving professionals. The initiative brings together Patkin's books, his twelve-week MasterClass , his keynote speaking, and his corporate workshops under a single, unified mission: to help more people stop equating success with happiness, and start building lives that genuinely feel good from the inside out.Patkin's story has resonated with readers and audiences for more than a decade precisely because it does not fit the usual self-help mold. He was not someone who hit rock bottom in obvious ways. He had the business, the family, the community standing—and he still ended up unable to function. His honesty about that experience, and his clear-eyed view of what it took to recover, has made him one of the most credible voices on what he calls "the hidden cost of having it all."Why High Achievers Are Especially VulnerableThroughout his work, Patkin emphasizes a truth that many leaders are still reluctant to face: the very traits that make someone successful—perfectionism, drive, the relentless pursuit of approval—are often the same traits that quietly set them up for emotional collapse. He pairs his own lived experience with the clinical insight of his longtime co-author, Dr. Howard J. Rankin, Ph.D., to give audiences both the why and the how of recovery.What's NextIn the coming months, Patkin will continue expanding the reach of his work through new podcast appearances, partnerships with mental health and wellness organizations, additional corporate workshops, and ongoing development of the Finding Happiness MasterClass . He has also committed a portion of all proceeds from his books, course, and speaking engagements to philanthropic work focused on mental health, education, and supporting families in need.Free Coaching SessionsTodd is also offering 10 free coaching sessions for anyone who is addicted to success or work and would like help breaking free so he or she can live a more balanced and happy life. If interested, email Todd at tpatkin@tgpco.org.How to EngageReaders, journalists, podcast hosts, conference organizers, and corporate partners interested in working with Todd Patkin or featuring his work can email tpatkin@tgpco.org or reach out through the media contact listed above.About Todd PatkinTodd Patkin grew up in Needham, Massachusetts. After graduating from Tufts University, he joined the family business, Foreign Autopart (later Autopart International), where he spent eighteen years helping to grow the company before its sale to Advance Auto Parts in 2005. Since then, he has devoted himself to philanthropy, family, and his life's deepest mission: helping others discover genuine, lasting happiness.Todd is the author of Finding Happiness: One Man's Quest to Beat Depression and Anxiety and—Finally—Let the Sunshine In and Twelve Weeks to Finding Happiness: A Boot Camp for Building Happier People. He was named Reader's Digest's "Happiness Hero" for 2012 and has appeared on hundreds of television and radio programs sharing his message. Todd lives in Massachusetts with his wife, Yadira, and is the proud father of his grown son, Josh. Learn more at toddpatkin.com.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.