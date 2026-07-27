PatchMaster Expands Across Northeast Indiana with Veteran- and Family-Owned Franchise

Hollitte Greene, Franchise Owner, PatchMaster Northeast Indiana

Hollitte Greene, Franchise Owner, PatchMaster Northeast Indiana

Veteran Owned Franchise

Hollitte Greene brings 30 years of engineering expertise and customer-focused drywall repair services to Fort Wayne and communities throughout Northeast Indiana

Hollitte's technical background, commitment to his community, and dedication to doing things the right way make him an outstanding addition to the PatchMaster network.”
— Paul Ferrara, President and CEO, PatchMaster
GRABILL, IN, UNITED STATES, July 27, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- PatchMaster®, the nation's leading drywall repair and interior painting franchise, announced today the opening of PatchMaster Northeast Indiana, owned and operated by Hollitte Greene. The veteran- and family-owned business provides drywall repair, plaster repair, ceiling repair, drywall installation, texture matching, and interior painting services for homeowners and businesses throughout Fort Wayne and communities across Northeast Indiana. From repairing small holes and nail pops to restoring walls and ceilings damaged by water leaks, plumbing work, remodeling projects, and everyday wear and tear, PatchMaster specializes in seamless repairs that restore surfaces to like-new condition.

Greene brings more than 30 years of experience in network engineering, design, installation, monitoring, and management of complex technology systems for businesses. Throughout his career, he built a reputation for solving problems with precision, attention to detail, and dependable customer service; qualities he now brings to every PatchMaster project.

"I've always enjoyed solving problems and helping people," said Greene. "PatchMaster gives me the opportunity to pay the same attention to detail and apply it in a way that directly helps homeowners in my community. Every repair is an opportunity to exceed expectations and earn a customer's trust."

As a veteran and family-owned business, Greene plans to grow the company with his son while building long-term relationships throughout Northeast Indiana. He looks forward to becoming a trusted local resource for homeowners and businesses seeking reliable drywall repair and interior painting services.

Homeowners commonly contact PatchMaster after plumbing repairs, electrical work, HVAC installations, water leaks, home renovations, moving furniture, and everyday wear and tear have damaged walls or ceilings. Whether customers need Fort Wayne drywall repair or service throughout Northeast Indiana, PatchMaster focuses exclusively on repairing and restoring damaged walls and ceilings. Unlike general contractors or handymen, PatchMaster technicians specialize in one craft, consistently delivering seamless repairs that blend with existing walls and ceilings. Services include repairing holes and cracks, popcorn ceilings, and water-damaged drywall; matching texture; and repairing drywall damaged during plumbing, electrical, and remodeling projects.

"Veteran-owned businesses often bring a level of discipline, accountability, and service that customers truly appreciate," said Paul Ferrara, President and CEO of PatchMaster. "Hollitte's technical background, commitment to his community, and dedication to doing things the right way makes him an outstanding addition to the PatchMaster network. We're excited to support him as he serves homeowners and businesses throughout Northeast Indiana."

As an owner-operator, Greene is directly involved in every aspect of the business, ensuring quality workmanship, responsive customer service, and exceptional experience from the first phone call through project completion. Outside of work, he enjoys RV camping, golf, football, and spending time with family while building a business designed to serve the community for years to come.

For more information or to schedule service, contact Hollitte Greene at hgreene@patchmaster.com or (260) 230-3102, or visit PatchMaster.com.

About PatchMaster

Each PatchMaster location is a trusted, locally owned and operated drywall repair and painting company delivering fast, professional, and worry-free service. Trained technicians provide virtually dust-free repairs, seamless finishing, and complete Patch and Paint solutions that restore damaged walls and ceilings to like-new condition—often in a single visit. From holes, dings, and dents to everyday wear and tear, PatchMaster is known for quick turnaround, consistent quality, and dependable results.

Franchisees benefit from comprehensive training at PatchMaster's New Jersey headquarters and receive ongoing support in marketing, pricing, hiring, operations, and technician management. The business model offers strong margins, scalability, and a quick ramp-up.

Founded in 2016 and franchising since 2017, PatchMaster now has more than 100 franchisees and has expanded to over 200 territories across the U.S. and Canada. The brand provides professional drywall and plaster repair, as well as interior painting, for common wall damage such as holes, dings, dents, and more.

Learn more at patchmasteropportunity.com or call (973) 944-1192.

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PatchMaster Franchise, LLC
+1 973-944-4900
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PatchMaster
88 East Main St, Ste H #345
Mendham, New Jersey, 07945
United States
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About

PatchMaster® is a fast-growing home services brand specializing in high-quality drywall repair and professional painting. Founded in 2016, PatchMaster has expanded across the United States and Canada, now operating in more than 200 territories. Each PatchMaster location is a trusted, locally owned and operated drywall repair and painting company delivering fast, professional, and worry-free service. Trained technicians provide virtually dust-free repairs, seamless finishing, and complete Patch-and-Paint solutions that restore damaged walls and ceilings to like-new condition—often in a single visit. From holes, dings, and dents to everyday wear and tear, PatchMaster is known for quick turnaround, consistent quality, and dependable results. Fully insured, every PatchMaster location stands behind its work with a satisfaction guarantee, making wall repair simple, reliable, and stress-free for homeowners and property managers. To explore franchising opportunities, visit: PatchMasterOpportunity.com. To find trusted drywall and painting repair professionals, visit: PatchMaster.com.

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