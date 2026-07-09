Governor Hochul Announces $110 Million in State Funding to Streng...

Governor Kathy Hochul today announced $110 million in State funding to improve emergency communications systems and enhance public safety call-taking and dispatching capabilities through the combined SFY2025 and SFY2026 Statewide Interoperable Communications (SICG) and Public Safety Answering Points (PSAP) Operations Grant Programs.

“Every moment counts in an emergency, and making sure our communications equipment is ready when we need it is vital to keeping New Yorkers safe,” Governor Hochul said. “Public safety is always my top priority, and this funding will go a long way to strengthen our emergency capabilities in every part of the state.”

Division of Homeland Security and Emergency Services Commissioner Terry O’Leary said, “Communications is key during emergencies, and our first responders must have the most advanced equipment and technology to ensure a reliable communications system. This funding is vital to support our partners’ efforts to modernize, upgrade and maintain their emergency communications systems, and will make our communities safer by enhancing emergency response across our state.”

Through the SICG-Formula Grant Program, $90 million is being awarded to support local governments’ efforts to bolster communications networks through Land Mobile Radio (LMR) Systems, expand access to communications-focused training and exercises and maintain communications equipment.

The SICG-Formula Grant Program awards announced today are:

County Award Amount County Award Amount Albany $2,011,036 Niagara $1,416,668 Allegany $1,232,212 Oneida $1,706,830 Broome $1,436,884 Onondaga $2,454,890 Cattaraugus $1,233,480 Ontario $1,106,038 Cayuga $1,201,396 Orange $1,986,096 Chautauqua $1,319,226 Orleans $872,190 Chemung $914,684 Oswego $1,344,814 Chenango $968,746 Otsego $1,203,144 Clinton $1,140,176 Putnam $895,262 Columbia $921,076 Rensselaer $1,282,720 Cortland $1,336,038 Rockland $1,722,494 Delaware $1,168,150 Saratoga $1,607,978 Dutchess $1,250,992 Schenectady $1,100,732 Erie $2,736,718 Schoharie $802,608 Essex $1,411,982 Schuyler $725,734 Franklin $1,251,036 Seneca $703,354 Fulton $838,514 St. Lawrence $1,843,106 Genesee $1,168,988 Steuben $1,323,874 Greene $877,238 Suffolk $2,512,226 Hamilton $1,133,398 Sullivan $1,109,208 Herkimer $1,212,350 Tioga $830,060 Jefferson $1,359,508 Tompkins $1,037,238 Lewis $1,146,942 Ulster $1,258,750 Livingston $1,032,416 Warren $1,024,736 Madison $1,216,278 Washington $1,270,600 Monroe $3,231,362 Wayne $1,015,174 Montgomery $789,704 Westchester $1,549,916 Nassau $2,050,446 Wyoming $830,046 New York City $15,195,902 Yates $676,636

The PSAP Operations Grant Program provides funding to support county 911 centers by ensuring personnel are prepared as they respond to calls for service. PSAPs can use funding to support current operations as well as develop systems needed to implement Next Generation 911 (NG911). Through this program, $20 million is being awarded.

County Award Amount County Award Amount Albany $456,200 Niagara $375,216 Allegany $286,626 Oneida $446,226 Broome $393,534 Onondaga $465,122 Cattaraugus $334,508 Ontario $371,832 Cayuga $357,114 Orange $368,834 Chautauqua $353,564 Orleans $227,612 Chemung $370,826 Oswego $336,302 Chenango $310,184 Otsego $319,826 Clinton $313,774 Putnam $248,182 Columbia $278,552 Rensselaer $345,450 Cortland $341,726 Rockland $445,156 Delaware $319,990 Saratoga $316,288 Dutchess $380,862 Schenectady $320,716 Erie $479,232 Schoharie $238,760 Essex $405,532 Schuyler $319,758 Franklin $338,410 Seneca $281,876 Fulton $303,222 St. Lawrence $475,828 Genesee $356,046 Steuben $354,596 Greene $255,344 Suffolk $466,688 Hamilton $312,268 Sullivan $306,892 Herkimer $352,810 Tioga $244,860 Jefferson $362,514 Tompkins $286,480 Lewis $359,466 Ulster $321,828 Livingston $301,732 Warren $288,122 Madison $291,780 Washington $281,552 Monroe $558,696 Wayne $327,486 Montgomery $338,544 Westchester $350,338 Nassau $305,890 Wyoming $244,856 New York City $447,130 Yates $357,242

New York State Association of Counties (NYSAC) Executive Director Stephen J. Acquario said,“Counties operate the 911 centers and emergency communications networks that New Yorkers depend on in their most urgent moments. This $110 million investment will help counties invest in the tools to answer that call and keep response times low, when every second counts. NYSAC thanks Governor Hochul and our partners in the Legislature for continuing to invest in the local emergency communication systems that keep our first responders connected and our communities safe.”

State Senator Shelley Mayer said, “I am pleased that Westchester County will receive more than $1.5 million to strengthen emergency communications for our first responders. Reliable communication systems are essential to ensuring that police officers, firefighters and EMS personnel can work quickly and effectively when responding to calls. I have long been an advocate for our first responders and particularly for EMS – they provide critical care, compassion, and support to all of our communities and are unsung heroes. I thank Governor Kathy Hochul for making this investment in local emergency communications systems and also extend a sincere thanks to first responders across the state for their unselfish commitment to our communities.”

State Senator Rachel May said, “In an emergency, good communication can save lives. Our first responders need reliable, modern communication equipment to coordinate and respond quickly. I'm grateful to Governor Hochul for investing in emergency communications for the 48th Senate District, helping ensure our first responders have the tools they need to keep people safe.”

State Senator Pete Harckham said, "When emergencies strike our communities, clear and timely communication can mean the difference between life and death, so our emergency communications systems must be equipped to meet the demands of every crisis. This investment in our first responders is essential to strengthening public safety and protecting the communities they serve. I am proud to have worked alongside my colleagues in the Legislature to help secure this funding, and I thank Governor Hochul for her timely investment in the safety and well-being of New Yorkers."

State Senator Monica R. Martinez said, “Responses to emergencies begin in the 9-1-1 call center, where requests for help are first answered. Upgrading these communications systems and improving training for operators will better protect residents across the state, including here on Long Island, which will benefit from a $4.5 million investment in this critical public safety infrastructure. I thank Governor Hochul for working with the Legislature to make this funding available to our first responders.”

State Senator James Skoufis said, "A robust emergency response system is vital for saving lives, minimizing injury, and mitigating property damage, and I'm grateful to the Governor for allocating this funding to where it matters most: protecting our communities. Bolstered communication networks and ongoing support and training for the first line of assistance in an emergency - 911 operators and emergency dispatchers - will ensure New Yorkers are getting help when they need it most."

State Senator Jeremy Cooney said, “When we make meaningful investments in our first responders, the entire community wins. First responders are a critical life-line for residents during emergencies, and a strong communications network ensures those in crises can be connected to assistance quickly and efficiently. I’m grateful for Governor Hochul’s investment in Monroe County’s first responders, and her continued commitment to creating a safer New York.”

State Senator Samra Brouk said, “Our first responders are on the frontlines of our community, providing emergency services for residents and families in need. I applaud Governor Hochul for awarding over $3 million in Monroe County to strengthen emergency communications for first responders so they can continue providing lifesaving services for our neighbors.”

State Senator Michelle Hinchey said, “Our region has faced ice storms, snow emergencies, severe rain and flooding — through it all our first responders have answered the call, and it’s incumbent upon us to make sure they have access to modern technology and equipment that lets them act swiftly and effectively to save lives. Nearly $5 million is coming to Columbia, Dutchess, Greene and Ulster counties to strengthen our emergency communications infrastructure, and I'm proud to have championed this funding. I thank Governor Hochul and DHSES for their continued investment in keeping our communities safe.”

State Senator Lea Webb said, “Emergency communication services play a significant role in public safety. Every New Yorker deserves the peace of mind that when they call 911, help is ready and first responders have the tools they need to respond quickly and effectively. I'm grateful to Governor Hochul for making these critical investments in emergency communications that will strengthen public safety across our communities. This funding will deliver approximately $4.85 million to Broome, Cortland and Tompkins Counties to modernize emergency communication systems, support our 911 centers, and ensure first responders can coordinate seamlessly when every second counts."

State Senator Patricia Fahy said, "More than $3 million is coming to the 46th District across our three counties to ensure that our first responders have access to modern, state-of-the-art equipment and technology that enables them to do their jobs. Investing in the success of our first responders strengthens our communities, reduces response times, and supports our hometown heroes. When others run from danger, they run into it—and this funding represents New York State's commitment to excellence in their fields. Thank you to Governor Hochul, Leader Andrea Stewart-Cousins, and my legislative colleagues for continuing to support our first responders across New York State and the Capital Region."

State Senator April N.M. Baskin said, “Our first responders deserve state-of-the-art communications systems and technology to do their jobs safely and protect our communities. I thank Governor Hochul for delivering more than $3.2 million to Erie County to strengthen emergency communications, because when someone calls 911, every second matters. These investments will help ensure our police officers, firefighters, EMS personnel, and 911 dispatchers have the resources they need to respond to emergencies quickly and effectively.”

State Senator Chris Ryan said, "Reliable emergency communications are essential to protecting our communities and ensuring first responders have the tools they need to do their jobs safely and effectively. The over $3.5 million dollars provided to Onondaga and Oswego Counties will strengthen our 911 communication centers and allow them to communicate more efficiently when every second counts. I’m grateful to Governor Hochul for sending these state resources back to our communities to support the men and women who answer the call every day."

State Senator Jeremy Zellner said, "When someone calls 911, they expect help to arrive quickly, and our first responders deserve communication systems they can rely on every time they answer that call. This funding will help local agencies keep their equipment up to date and ensure they can continue working together when it matters most. I appreciate Governor Hochul’s continued commitment to supporting our first responders and making the investments that help keep our communities safe."

Assemblymember J. Gary Pretlow said, “Funding to strengthen emergency communication play a critical role in supporting our local responders by modernizing existing communication systems and promoting further connectivity between our communities and their partners; As a member of the New York State Assembly representing the 89th District, I am pleased that Westchester County is included as this funding is a direct investment in the cities and towns in which we live and serve.”

Assemblymember William Magnarelli said, "Reliable emergency communications are the foundation of an effective public safety response, and this significant investment will help ensure our police officers, firefighters, and emergency personnel have the tools they need to protect our communities. I applaud Governor Hochul for prioritizing these critical upgrades, which will strengthen coordination, improve response times, and make New York safer.”

Assemblymember John T. McDonald III, RPh said, "This funding will help ensure that our first responders and 911 professionals in Albany, Rensselaer, and Saratoga counties have the technology and resources they need to communicate quickly and effectively when every second counts. By investing in stronger emergency communications systems and supporting the transition to Next Generation 911, New York State is making our communities safer while providing first responders with the tools they need to protect the public. I thank Governor Hochul for continuing to prioritize these critical investments in public safety infrastructure."

Assemblymember Al Stirpe said, “Today’s announcement of state funding will ensure the safety and security of our brave first responders, many of whom are dedicated volunteers who give their time and energy to their communities while asking nothing from us. By improving their ability to communicate safely across all branches of the emergency services, we effectively enhance public safety and crisis response across the state.”

Assemblymember Steve Stern said, “This critical grant of $4.5 million for Nassau and Suffolk Counties will provide much-needed support to our heroic first responders by strengthening emergency communications, reducing response times, promoting coordination efforts and protecting our communities,” Assemblyman Steve Stern (D-Melville) said. “I applaud Governor Hochul for prioritizing this important initiative for our first responders who keep all of us safe."

Assemblymember Marianne Buttenschon said, “I appreciate the Governor supporting our Oneida County first responders. It is imperative that they have enhanced communications with one another, especially during an emergency. My office has heard from first responders on numerous occasions that the emergency communications system needs to be upgraded, and this funding will support those vital efforts.”

Assemblymember Judy Griffin said, “Public safety is paramount and these grants are critical in providing the rapid response necessary for emergency services. I am grateful for this funding since it will help the communities that I serve every day. Our first responders do an incredible job and with access to this funding they can enhance the communication of dispatch calls as well as ensure that 911 operating centers and facilities have the vital resources they need. This funding can and will save lives! I applaud Governor Hochul for making the funding available and accessible.”

Assemblymember Demond Meeks said, "When an emergency strikes, every single second counts. I want to thank Governor Kathy Hochul for her commitment to public safety and for delivering this critical $3.2 million state investment to Monroe County. This funding will fortify our Land Mobile Radio systems and emergency response networks, ensuring that our first responders have the modern, reliable communication channels they need to protect our community. By strengthening our public safety dispatch and call-taking operations, we are directly investing in the safety of our families and giving our brave frontline heroes the essential tools and training required to save lives when it matters most."

Assemblymember Chris Burdick said, "I'm grateful that Westchester County is going to be receiving $1,549,916 in funding to bolster communications for our first responders. This has been an issue for many of the first responders in my district. We rely heavily on our first responders, and we need to give them all the tools they need to enable them to help our communities."

Assemblymember Karen McMahon said, "Reliable emergency communications saves lives, and this investment will help our first responders have the tools they need when every second counts. I'm grateful to Governor Hochul for delivering this significant funding to strengthen emergency communications throughout NYS, including over $2.7 million here in Erie County. This will enhance the technology and infrastructure that police, fire, EMS, and dispatchers rely on every day, making our communities safer and improving coordination during emergencies."

Assemblymember Sarah Clark said, "Every day, our first responders answer calls across New York without hesitation, and they deserve the tools and technology necessary to do their jobs safely and effectively. Reliable communications are the backbone of every emergency response, ensuring firefighters, law enforcement, EMS personnel, and dispatchers can coordinate and save lives when every second matters. I am grateful to Governor Hochul for continuing to invest in these critical systems, strengthening our emergency response capabilities, and helping ensure first responders in Rochester and across the state have the resources they need to protect our communities."

Assemblymember Jon D. Rivera said, “Reliable emergency communications save lives. Whether it’s a major storm, a public safety emergency, or a routine call for assistance, first responders need the tools and technology to communicate seamlessly across jurisdictions. This $110 million investment will strengthen local emergency communications systems, modernize critical infrastructure, and ensure dispatchers and first responders have the resources they need to protect our communities. New York State is prioritizing public safety and making investments that will help keep New Yorkers safe when they need help most.”

Assemblymember Dana Levenberg said, “I'm so pleased to see that Westchester and Putnam counties have received nearly $2.7 million to support emergency communications for our first responders. I was proud to vote in favor of the budgets supplying these grant funds, and I am grateful to Governor Hochul and her administration for their continued attention to the public safety needs of the communities in my district."

Assemblymember Gabriella Romero said, “Every second matters when someone calls 911, and our first responders depend on reliable communication systems to do their jobs safely and effectively. This state investment of more than $2.4 million for Albany County will help strengthen emergency communications, support our 911 operators, and ensure our communities have the resources they need when they need them most. I’m grateful to Governor Hochul for continuing to prioritize the safety and security of communities across New York.”

Assemblymember Paula Elaine Kay said, "This investment in emergency response will have an immediate impact on constituents statewide. Communication is key when disaster strikes and making sure our first responders are prepared and equipped with the tools they need to ensure New Yorkers receive the fastest response possible is paramount. This is the type of investment our state needs now and that our constituents deserve. I am grateful to Governor Hochul for this investment in emergency response and believe it will have a meaningful impact on the communities of Sullivan and Orange counties."

Assemblymember Noah Burroughs said, “I am excited to see this investment into our communities and public safety agencies. Our first responders are our first line of defense in emergency situations. It is imperative that we continue to provide them with the equipment and tools necessary to do their jobs safely and effectively.”