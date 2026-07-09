NRP Responds To Maritime Emergencies, Conducts Hundreds Of Vessel Stops Independence Day Weekend

July 9, 2026

Officers responded to multiple weather-related water rescues and cited boaters for violations during Operation Dry Water.

Natural Resources Police officers conduct patrols on NRP’s newest boat, the 31-foot Harry L. George, alongside firefighting and rescue vessels. Maryland DNR photo.

The Maryland Natural Resources Police (NRP) investigated 11 reportable boating accidents, conducted hundreds of vessel stops, and made five alcohol related arrests during its annual Operation Dry Water “saturation patrol” campaign from July 3 to July 5.

Statistically this time is the busiest and most dangerous boating holiday. No boating fatalities were recorded in Maryland on Independence Day weekend.

NRP officers responded to several significant boating emergencies during the three-day campaign. Severe storms on the evening of July 4, including damaging winds and heavy rain, contributed to a need for multiple rescue operations across Maryland waterways.

Among the boating emergencies that NRP responded to and investigated:

James Island, Dorchester County : At about 11:50 p.m. on July 4, a vessel carrying eight people struck an exposed dredge pipe. Seven occupants were transported to Taylor’s Island Boat Ramp by NRP, Dorchester County Fire Services, and a Good Samaritan vessel. One person remained with the damaged boat before later returning to shore. One occupant sustained injuries and was transported to a local hospital. The vessel was removed July 5.

Potomac River, near Westmoreland State Park : At about 11:45 p.m. on July 4, a 21-foot bowrider capsized, sending all seven occupants into the water. Virginia Marine Police, the U.S. Coast Guard, NRP, and Maryland State Police Aviation assisted with the rescue. All occupants were recovered, and one was transported to Mary Washington Hospital.

Potomac River, near Silverbrook Beach in Nanjemoy : At about 10 p.m. on July 4, hazardous water conditions forced a boat aground, leaving seven occupants stranded ashore. NRP transported everyone safely to Aquia Creek Marina in Virginia. The vessel was recovered the following day.

Patuxent River, near Solomons Island : At about 8:30 p.m. on July 4, a 13-foot Pro-Line carrying three people capsized in heavy rain and strong winds, throwing all occupants into the water. A Good Samaritan rescued the occupants and transported them to the Solomons boat ramp. The boat later washed ashore.

C&D Canal, near Chesapeake City : At about 4 p.m. on July 4, a 32-foot Wellcraft exploded after fueling at Schaefer’s Canal House and Marina, injuring a total of 10 people both aboard the vessel and on the dock. Maryland State Police Aviation and responding EMS personnel transported four victims by air and five by ground to area medical centers. NRP and the Office of the State Fire Marshal are investigating the cause of the explosion.

Patapsco River, near Bodkin Point : At about noon on July 3, a 26-foot vessel exploded, causing burn injuries to two adults and two juveniles. Good Samaritans rescued all four from the water before EMS transported them to area hospitals. The vessel burned to the waterline. The Anne Arundel County Fire Department assisted with firefighting efforts. The incident remains under investigation.

Officers also made five alcohol-related arrests during the holiday weekend, including two individuals charged with Operating While Under the Influence of Alcohol (OUI). A conviction for impaired boating carries penalties of up to $1,000 in fines, one year in jail, and revocation of boating privileges for two years.

Citations for OUI during Operation Dry Water 2026 include:

A 24-year-old Glen Burnie man was charged after officers were called to assist with a disabled vessel in Rock Hall on July 5.

A 31-year-old Frederick man was charged after being stopped for negligent operation of a personal watercraft on the upper Potomac River near the Big Slackwater boat ramp on July 3.

Three additional individuals were arrested for driving under the influence on Maryland roadways during the same enforcement period.

In total, NRP issued 163 boating citations and 813 natural resources warnings, conducted 173 recreational vessel inspections, stopped 345 vessels, and responded to 1,873 calls for service during the three-day heightened enforcement period.

Operation Dry Water was launched in 2009 by the National Association of State Boating Law Administrators. NRP officers have participated in the joint effort since its inception, conducting “saturation patrols” in which increased numbers of officers concentrate in areas where drinking and boating are known to occur in Maryland.