SHA Begins Pedestrian Access Improvement Project Along US 50 in Easton

(July 9, 2026) – The Maryland Department of Transportation State Highway Administration is beginning construction on a $9.9 million project to improve pedestrian safety and access and enhance intersection operations along a 1.7-mile stretch of US 50 (Ocean Gateway) in Easton, Talbot County.

The project is expected to be completed in fall 2027, weather permitting, and includes:

new sidewalks along both sides of US 50 between MD 331 (Dover Road) and MD 328 (Matthewstown Road/Goldsborough Street);

new signalized pedestrian crossings at the US 50 intersections with MD 328 and MD 331;

extension of US 50 left-turn lanes at Dutchmans Lane and MD 331;

construction of raised/landscaped medians;

construction of channelizing islands along US 50 at Hawkes Hill Road, High Street and Heworth Road;

drainage improvements throughout the corridor;

reconstruction of the US 50/MD 331 traffic signals; and

median channelization to restrict left turns from Lomax Street to westbound US 50.

Contractor Brawner Builders of Hunt Valley will perform the work. Motorists should anticipate lane shifts and single-lane closures on US 50 and occasional flagging operations on side streets throughout the duration of the project. To minimize traffic impact, major work on US 50 may be performed during overnight hours. Work details, including specific location improvements, schedules and hours, will be shared as crews approach each phase of work. For project updates, visit the Project Portal page.

The State Highway Administration appreciates customers’ patience during construction as we work to improve Maryland’s transportation system. Drivers are asked to stay alert and focused and be aware of reduced speed limits and driving patterns. Slow down and move over in work zones. It’s the law. Motorists in need may dial #77 on their mobile devices for assistance.

This project is consistent with the Maryland Department of Transportation’s Serious About Safety ​initiative, a department-wide commitment to advance improvements that drive safety goals and save lives.