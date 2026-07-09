WOMEN-LED TOURISM ALLIANCE WINS $2.4M DESTINATION MARKETING CONTRACT DRIVING ECONOMIC GROWTH TO COLLEGE PARK, GA

Carolyn E. Howell, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Destination Must Visit® Tourism Alliance Incorporated Amber Batchelor, IOM, Head of Tourism Operations for Destination Must Visit® Tourism Alliance Incorporated

Destination Must Visit Tourism® Alliance Incorporated brings a fresh strategy to the Atlanta suburb supporting local small and other hospitality businesses.

Successful destinations align government, hospitality, attractions, community organizations and private-sector partners around a shared vision that benefits residents, businesses, visitors & the City.” — Amber Batchelor, Head of Tourism Operations for Destination Must Visit®

COLLEGE PARK, GA, UNITED STATES, July 9, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Following a rigorous procurement process during a nationwide search, where it achieved the highest evaluation score of several market-leading firms, Destination Must VisitTourism Alliance Incorporated has been awarded a $2.4 million destination marketing services contract by the City of College Park, Georgia. The 501(c)(6) IRS-recognized nonprofit organization, registered to do business in the states of Maryland and Georgia, will spearhead a comprehensive strategy to support the city's premier hospitality footprint.As a global gateway, College Park shares home to Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport, boasts thousands of hotel rooms, and owns and operates the Georgia International Convention Center (GICC) and Gateway Center Arena. Destination Must VisitTourism Alliance introduces a modern, lean organizational structure that eliminates legacy agency overhead by deploying a collaborative teaming delivery model.“Tourism has evolved dramatically,” said Carolyn E. Howell, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Destination Must VisitTourism Alliance. “Communities expect strategy, measurable outcomes, meaningful partnerships and responsible stewardship. That is the standard we are built to deliver.”To execute the engagement, the Alliance will deploy an integrated teaming construct that brings together tourism technology, public relations, destination experience metrics, business engagement and other specialized services from innovative industry providers. The model supports a turnkey approach that gives the City one coordinated operational front for strategy, execution and accountability.“Carolyn’s leadership reflects the excellence WPO champions globally,” said Camille Burns, Global CEO of the Women Presidents Organization. “This win shows the power of women-led alliances to deliver integrated, high-performing solutions.”The award also underscores the growing role of women-led organizations in public-sector initiatives and community-centered economic development.By awarding the Destination Must VisitTourism Alliance Incorporated, “The City selected a model built for performance: experienced leadership, disciplined governance and full accountability,” said Leandra Joseph, COO of WBEC Metro NY & Greater DMV. “These women-led ventures demonstrate capacity through shared leadership, operating discipline and pooled past performance.” Joseph’s organization advocates for and certifies enterprises in Maryland where the Alliance is registered to do business. Her organization has been a client of the Alliance’s founder since 2018.“The visitor economy is built on collaboration,” said Amber Batchelor, IOM, Head of Tourism Operations for Destination Must VisitTourism Alliance and an award-winning 501(c)(6) nonprofit executive. She adds, “Successful destinations align government, hospitality, attractions, community organizations andprivate-sector partners around a shared vision that benefits residents, businesses, visitors and the City.”Burns and Joseph’s full government contracting advocacy comments can be found on the Destination Must VisitTourism Alliance Incorporated website https://destinationmustvisit.org/ Founder and CEO Carolyn E. Howell brings over 48 years of leadership expertise, including 30 years in event, hospitality, tourism, and destination board experience to the contract. Implementation will be driven by Batchelor and supported by an expert board—including Andres O. Hayes, David Weinschel, Tracy Hamlin, and Dr. Chelsea McLendon—the operational front is rounded out by specialized industry professionals Pia Brown, Kimberlin L. Love, Stephen Fortune, and Shannon Baker. This group has teamed with innovators in cutting-edge hospitality technology, media, and business engagement service providers. Together, this unified front will integrate destination branding, convention sales, visitor experience technology, and performance reporting into an accountable operating model engineered for measurable municipal success for the City of College Park.About Destination Must VisitTourism Alliance IncorporatedDestination Must VisitTourism Alliance Incorporated is a 501(c)(6) IRS-recognized nonprofit organization, registered to do business in the states of Maryland and Georgia, that helps communities strengthen tourism, increase visitation, support local businesses and grow their visitor economies through strategic planning, destination marketing, convention development, stakeholder engagement and performance management. Learn more https://destinationmustvisit.org/

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