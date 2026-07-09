Serving the Spirit of the Force: Religious Affairs Airman Janiya Ransom Supports Readiness Through Resilience

By Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Omar Rubi, U.S. Navy

SAN ANTONIO – For Religious Affairs Airman Janiya Ransom, service in the U.S. Air Force extends far beyond chapel walls. Whether advising commanders on morale, supporting deployed service members, or ensuring service members have access to spiritual care, she views readiness as caring for the whole person. A native of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, who spent much of her childhood in St. Louis, Missouri, and Bloomington, Indiana, Ransom enlisted in the Air Force in 2023 after witnessing firsthand the opportunities military service provided her family. "I joined the military because I saw how my dad, who served in the Army, provided stability for our family," Ransom said. "We moved often, which allowed me to experience new places and meet new people. I also wanted to continue my education and pursue my bachelor's degree in psychology." Today, Ransom serves with the 502nd Air Base Wing Chapel at Joint-Base San Antonio-Lackland as a Religious Affairs Airman. Her mission is to ensure the spiritual readiness of the force while protecting her chaplain during contingency and deployed operations. She also safeguards every service member's constitutional right to freely exercise their religion, coordinates chapel operations, and provides confidential support to Airmen and their families. "Our mission is to guarantee the spiritual readiness of our force while maintaining the tactical readiness required to protect our chaplain," Ransom said. "Most importantly, we provide a safe place for people experiencing life's challenges. We are part of the only military resource that offers 100 percent privileged communication." Currently deployed to Naval Station Guantanamo Bay, Cuba, Ransom supports Joint Task Force personnel by coordinating morale events, conducting wellness visits across eight supported units, and connecting over 300 service members with resources designed to strengthen resiliency throughout the deployment. Recognizing the importance of reaching personnel wherever they are, Ransom partnered with Navy public affairs professionals to expand the chapel's outreach efforts. Together, they recorded resiliency messages to accompany chaplain sermons for broadcast during destructive weather events and established five volunteer partnerships across the installation, creating new opportunities for joint service members to engage with the local community beyond their operational duties. These 5 agencies consisted of American Red Cross, Morale and Welfare Recreation, the base Lighthouse and Fire Station, and the Mayor-Cell. Growing up in several different communities prepared her well for military life. "I learned that change creates opportunities for growth," Ransom said. "Moving throughout my childhood taught me how to adapt quickly, build relationships, and create partnerships. Those skills have been invaluable throughout my military career." Her adaptability and leadership have already been recognized by the Air Force. One of her proudest accomplishments is earning Senior Airman Below the Zone (BTZ), a competitive promotion program recognizing exceptional Airmen six months ahead of their peers. "Earning Below the Zone pushed me outside my comfort zone," Ransom said. "It challenged me to study, compete, and become more confident as a leader while preparing me to mentor junior enlisted Airmen." Her commitment to developing others extends beyond her daily duties. Ransom oversees the White Rope Program, mentoring over 100 technical training students and helping prepare the next generation of Air Force leaders through mentorship, accountability, and professional development. For Ransom, military service is rooted in values larger than herself. "Serving in the Air Force means living the core values of integrity first, service before self, and excellence in all we do," she said. "Those values have allowed me to serve others and make a positive impact both inside and outside of my job." She credits God, her parents, leadership, and mentors at Joint-Base San Antonio-Lackland for encouraging her to embrace new challenges and continually strive for excellence. "I want to thank my supervisors, leadership, my parents, and my community for always encouraging me to become the best version of myself," Ransom said. "They've reminded me why I joined the Air Force and continue to motivate me every day." When asked what it means to be ready as a warfighter, Ransom's answer reflects both her mission and her calling. "As a warfighter, readiness means being spiritually, mentally, and physically prepared at all times to respond and accomplish the mission," she said. For Ransom, strengthening resilience, fostering hope, and caring for others are not simply responsibilities they are essential contributions to military readiness, ensuring America's joint force remains prepared wherever the mission leads.