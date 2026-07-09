Get your resumes ready: Career, Ed Fair set for July 22

Fort Jackson there is less than two weeks left to update those resumes as the Summer 2026 Career and Education Fair will be held July 22 at the 1917 Club.

The Transition Assistance Program, Army Community Service, and Army Continuing Education System are presenting the fair that runs from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

This free event is your chance to connect with more than 70 prospective employers and educational institutions. Whether you are seeking new career opportunities, exploring educational programs, or both, this fair is for you. Some of the attending educational institutions will also be hiring for various positions.

“Everyone will have a job, so make sure you have your resumes available and if your spouse is looking for a job that’s a great place for them to,” said Camille Owen, Directorate of Human Resources director said. Fort Jackson hosts these kinds of events regularly.

“The Career and Education Fair reflects Fort Jackson’s commitment to supporting the military community and fostering connections that lead to meaningful opportunities,” said Timothy Jones, chief of Fort Jackson’s Transition Assistance Program. “By bringing together TAP, ACES, and ACS, the event ensures a comprehensive approach to addressing the needs of attendees.”

Those attending are strongly encouraged to pre-register.

“Your pre-registration helps us create the best possible experience for both attendees and presenters,” Jones said. This event is free and open to the entire Fort Jackson community. For more information, please contact the Transition Assistance Program (TAP) at (803) 751-4109, Army Community Services (ACS) at (803) 751-5256, or Army Continuing Education System (ACES) at (803) 751-5341.