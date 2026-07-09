Assistant Secretary Returns to Kings Bay for Dunham Challenge, Reflects on prior Service

KINGS BAY, Ga. — It has been more than 20 years since Jeremiah Workman was a Marine stationed at Marine Corps Security Force Battalion (MCSFBn) Kings Bay. Then, he was just starting out his military career. Now, he returns as a distinguished guest and opening ceremony speaker for a new generation of warfighters honoring the legacy of his friend and brother-in-arms, Medal of Honor recipient Cpl. Jason Dunham. Workman first arrived at Kings Bay in April 2002 as a Private First Class. Although in different platoons, Workman said Dunham was already setting the standard for Marines at Kings Bay. "Kings Bay was a non-deployable unit, and the war kicked off while we were there," Workman recalled. “We all felt like we were missing the opportunity to do our part. What stood out to me, was that regardless of what we were doing at the time, Jason was a consummate professional. He was always training and mentoring his Marines. He was accessible, approachable and always trying to help his junior Marines be the best versions of themselves." In early 2004, as Operation Iraqi Freedom continued, both Workman and Dunham departed Kings Bay enroute to different infantry units. On April 14, 2004, while deployed to Iraq and serving as a squad leader with Company K, 3rd Battalion, 7th Marines, Dunham’s unit responded to an ambush on their battalion commander’s convoy. Dunham shouted a warning and, without hesitation, threw himself onto a grenade, covering it with his Kevlar helmet and his body. He absorbed the full blast, saving the lives of his fellow Marines. Eight days later, he succumbed to his injuries. Today, Dunham’s name stretches across MCSFBn’s barracks at Naval Submarine Base Kings Bay, Georgia, and his Medal of Honor citation is proudly displayed on the battalion’s quarterdeck. Workman’s return to Kings Bay is an example for the current Marines and Sailors of MCSFBn. highlighting the valor exhibited and the connection to a fellow watchstander who served right where they stand. The Dunham Challenge is a physically and mentally challenging fitness event hosted annually by MCSFBn Kings Bay. During the event, teams of five navigate a 5.5 mile-course while carrying a 35-pound rucksack. The course consists of 11 events including marksmanship, an obstacle course, canoe rowing, a Humvee push, and a lap swim. For Workman, watching the Sailors and Marines— some who were not yet born in 2004—participate in an event named in Dunham’s honor, was a meaningful experience. As the event kicked off, Workman motivated the 23 teams made up of Marine, Sailor and veteran competitors, by reminding them of Dunham’s fortitude. "What I want you to do, when it starts to get to that point [when you want to quit during the challenge], think of Jason,” said Workman. “Jason was thrown into a situation where nobody wanted to be, and he still did what he had to do. He protected his brothers to the left and to the right." The challenge concluded with Workman joining the battalion’s leadership in presenting the top three teams with helmets, a solemn symbol of the kevlar helmet Dunham used to smother the blast of the grenade that took his life. Following the event’s conclusion, Workman reflected on his service alongside Dunham. "I am grateful to have had the opportunity to have served with him— to learn, to watch, to see how he interacted with his Marines," Workman said. “That leadership ethos displayed by Cpl. Dunham is a Marine imperative, no matter what the mission. Training, mentoring, and ensuring our MCSFBn joint service team is fully prepared for protecting the nation’s vital sea-based strategic deterrence capability is what we expect of our Marines and Sailors,” said Sgt. Maj. Cory Daly, MCSFBn’s Senior Enlisted Leader. “Remembering Cpl. Dunham and participating in the Dunham Challenge every year is one of the ways we instill that into these warfighters.” Whether the teams finish first or last, the goal remains the same: ensuring the legacy of Cpl. Jason Dunham is never forgotten.

“There was a lot of emotions,” said Workman of the event. “Jason’s memory will live forever; his memory will always be a part of history. He is a titan in our Corps and he is a legend.”

Workman has built his career around service, first as a Marine serving his country, now as the Department of Labor Assistant Secretary of Veterans' Employment and Training Service (VETS) supporting the successful transition of veterans into civilian life. In this role his mission is ensuring those who served and their families have the tools and support they need for success post service. “I still want to give back, and I still want to be in the trenches with these folks,” said Workman. “I know I am not getting called to go to war ever again. This is the second-best way I can help service members.” Supporting veterans and their families as they transition from active duty is not only a dream job, but an opportunity for Workman to pay it forward. “I am here today because of all the people who were put into my life to help me transition,” said Workman. “I am here because of their passion and their willingness to help me. If you can change one person’s life, you never know where they could end up.” Workman reiterated the importance of telling Dunham’s story to honor his legacy and inspire generations of Marines to come. “There are very few humans on this planet that are willing to put themselves in harm’s way so that others could live, and he did it, knowing that he might pay the ultimate sacrifice, which he ultimately did,” said Workman. “I’ll keep his memory alive as long as I am alive, and continue to share his story." MCSFBn is a joint force of Marines and Sailors that serve as the security force ensuring the protection of strategic assets within the Strategic Weapons Facility Atlantic (SWFLANT) area of responsibility. SWFLANT’s mission is to deliver safe, secure and effective sea-based strategic deterrence capabilities to fleet ballistic missile submarines.