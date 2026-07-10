Ideas Behind The Law of Senraquan Explored in Free Companion Essay

Ahead of the 17 July publication of The Law of Senraquan, readers can explore one of its central ideas through a free companion essay.

If intelligent beings think, communicate and behave as we do, at what point do they cease to be machines and become members of society?” — Lavirrealista

NORWICH, NORFOLK, UNITED KINGDOM, July 10, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Last week Virrealismo Publishing announced the forthcoming publication of The Law of Senraquan, a speculative science-fiction novel exploring humanity's continuing evolution across two and a half millennia. Today the publisher announced that one of the novel's central ideas can also be explored through Lavirrealista's companion essay, Man Driven Brain Evolution – The Road to New Intelligent Life Forms, now offered free in both ebook and AI-narrated audiobook editions.Originally published in 2018, Man Driven Brain Evolution examines how artificial intelligence, brain-computer integration and engineered evolution could transform humanity into entirely new forms of intelligent life. It considers how humanity might deliberately influence its own evolution through emerging technologies, while exploring both the extraordinary opportunities and the profound risks such developments could bring.Although The Law of Senraquan is a work of speculative fiction, many of the scientific and philosophical questions raised in the novel were first examined in the essay several years earlier. Several fictional scenarios in The Law of Senraquan build upon these ideas, developing them through an original fictional narrative rather than non-fiction analysis.The essay also asks whether humanity would truly accept intelligent machines that look, behave and communicate like ourselves. At what point does a machine cease to be merely a tool and become something society regards as a person? Rather than offering definitive answers, it examines the scientific, ethical and social consequences of crossing that boundary. The Law of Senraquan develops these same questions through speculative fiction, inviting readers to consider not only how intelligence may evolve, but also how humanity itself might respond.About the AuthorLavirrealista is the pen name of author Maria Pellegrini, whose speculative fiction explores the relationships between technology, communication, perception and humanity's continuing evolution. Her novels combine stand-alone stories into broader fictional chronologies examining how life, intelligence and civilisation may transform across generations and millennia.About Virrealismo PublishingVirrealismo Publishing is an independent publisher focused on speculative fiction, technology and the future of society. More books and information is available at virrealismo.com.The Law of Senraquan will be published on 17 July 2026. To mark its publication, Man Driven Brain Evolution – The Road to New Intelligent Life Forms is being offered free for a limited period on Google Play in all currently available editions.Further information about The Law of Senraquan will be released during the week leading up to publication.

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